Ron Johnson's 'Fraudian slip' reveals his campaign's reliance on white supremacy

In the clip below, you can see Johnson saying that one of his colleagues at Homeland Security used bring up the threat of “white supremacy” all the time, back when Johnson was the chairman of the Homeland Security committee. (He also tries to make it sound like he ran Homeland Security, of course.) Johnson goes on to explain, “And my ranking member would always be bringing up white supremacy which, you know, I condone… I, I mean, I condemn.”

In Ron Johnson’s defense, he’s a crap person, a terrible politician, and shouldn’t have been elected head of a household, let alone the Senate. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about the clip, calling the Senator’s use of words a “Fraudian slip.” Both work, in my opinion.

Enjoy.

