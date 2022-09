Trump-endorsed antisemite Mark Finchem openly courts QAnon, Sandy Hook, 9/11 conspiracy theorists

As for the Sandy Hook school massacre that took the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, Nogrady claims it was a “false flag” event where “no one died,” according to The Daily Beast. She has written on her Facebook page that the parents were “paid crisis actors.”

“These families are all very much so $et for life both from deep state payouts and all of their Go Fund Me accounts ... This is all a game to them and the public are the pawns,” Nogrady wrote.

According to The Daily Beast, the Newport event also included an appearance by prominent QAnon influencer Jordan Sather and a musical interlude by a woman singing a QAnon-themed song with the infamous slogan, “Where we go one, we go all,” posted on Twitter by Media Matters’ Alex Kaplan.

In a post by Sather, who says he was at the event to shoot some video, he reports that two venues canceled due to “death threats.”

It seems redundant to say this, but Finchem, a proud member of the Oath Keepers group, is also a vocal antisemite.

According to AZ Central, the candidate has threatened that if Arizonans don’t vote for him, then Jews will run the government. Finchem thinks his opposition is financed by Jewish donors. He accuses anyone who disagrees with him of being a loyalist “to George Soros and Mike Bloomberg,” both of whom are Jewish and, in recent years, have been increasingly tied through conspiracists’ unfounded claims to all manner of violence and alleged political secrecy.

Just last week, Finchem tweeted:

“Democrat politicians on the ballot in Arizona are liars and deceivers. They want total control over you and our state. Their loyalty is to George Soros and Mike Bloomberg. They want Arizona to be like California. Do not be deceived.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix responded to his tweet with:

“@RealMarkFinchem: your reliance on #antisemitic tropes to spearhead your campaign is an embarrassment to the majority of #Arizona residents.”

Still, Finchem says he isn’t antisemitic, which is just another way of saying he doesn’t like any facts that aren’t alternative. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and calls himself a “patriot.”

Daily Kos’ Brandi Buchman reports that the week of Sept. 26, “Oath Keepers ringleader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and four fellow members of the far-right extremist network will go on trial to face charges accusing them of organizing a seditious conspiracy to forcefully stop the lawful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021.”