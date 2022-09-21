Graham's abortion ban triggered a truly masterful division of a party that has lost its way

Not only have at least 14 of Graham's fellow GOP Senators gone on record opposing his 15-week national abortion ban bill, Republicans battling for re/election are all over the map on the issue.

In support are Georgia hopeful Herschel Walker (a serial absentee father); Arizona hopeful Blake Masters (who took time out from scrubbing his site of "personhood" declarations to weigh in). Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina are also on board.

Then there's the dodgers, such as Ohio's JD Vance, who has declined to answer whether he supports the ban multiple times. In Nevada, where voters fiercely support reproductive freedom, GOP hopeful Adam Laxalt has adopted a states' rights approach.

In Pennsylvania, the campaign of Dr. Mehmet Oz—who embraced the position that life begins at conception during the GOP primary—continues to assure everyone he is pro-life. But, Team Oz adds, "as a senator, he’d want to make sure that the federal government is not involved in interfering with the state’s decisions on the topic.”

The rejectors of Graham’s ban include Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who co-sponsored six, 20-week abortion bans between 2013 and 2021 but now says states should decide the issue.

Likewise, New Hampshire Republican Don Bolduc suddenly shifted to a states’-rights posture after the retired Army brigadier general declared during the primary that he would "always default for a system that protects lives from beginning to end."

Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea says he wants to codify Roe into law but with added restrictions: parental notification, religious exemptions, and a continued ban on federal funding for abortion.

“I'm going to the Senate to negotiate a good bill that brings balance to women's rights,” O’Dea told 9News.

Because women's rights need to be weighed—or 'balanced'—against other factors.

But O'Dea's recent caveats to his original support for codifying Roe is a tell—every elected GOP Senator will be under enormous pressure to restrict abortion rights and implement a ban if Republicans reclaim the Senate. Graham has indeed promised a vote on his abortion ban if the GOP wins a majority.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the dozen-plus GOP Senators who have explicitly rejected implementing such a nationwide ban. But what has become perfectly obvious since the Jan. 6 insurrection is the fact that McConnell no longer controls his caucus. Exhibit A: Graham dropping a political bomb into the field two months out from an election. Exhibit B: Sen. Rick Scott of Florida releasing an 11-point plan to hike taxes on working Americans and sunset Medicare/Social Security. What a dream agenda: Abortion bans, tax hikes, disease, and poverty. The freedom busters! Make America suck! What’s not to like—it's the whole package.

For decades, Republicans have been particularly good at staying on message, but the fact that their party now stands for exactly nothing other than stealing elections is finally coming back to haunt them. Whatever principles they once stood for were shattered by a man who couldn't care less about party, country, humanity, or really anything but his miserable self.

No party in its right mind would close out an election this way. But Graham’s enormously unpopular abortion ban is emblematic of the fact that the GOP is a sick party that has lost its way. Dealing the GOP an electoral death blow this November is indeed the only cure.