Government funding deadline looms, Congress pushes legislative priorities, and Manchin melts down

“After significant, deliberate negotiations, we are pleased to share that … the bill will include a number of reforms to ensure funds are used to support smaller police departments, to invest in de-escalation and other important training, and for data collection and mental health,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA.) said in a statement in support of the bills.

Over in the Senate, in addition to continuing the confirmation process, Schumer decided to take up the DISCLOSE Act, legislation that requires donor disclosure for dark money groups. In announcing that he would bring the bill this week, Schumer said it would “fight the cancer of dark money in our elections and require dark money groups to report campaign contributions.”

President Joe Biden lent his support to the bill Tuesday. “Dark money has become so common in our politics. I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant, and I acknowledge it’s an issue for both parties,” Biden said Tuesday at the White House. “But here’s the key difference: Democrats in the Congress support more openness and accountability. Republicans in Congress, so far, don’t.”

In a footnote to the government funding fight, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seems to be fighting a losing battle on his latest hobby horse: making it easier for the fossil fuel industry to get permits to rape the land. He made a deal with Schumer to secure his vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in August, making an agreement that the permitting bill would be attached to the continuing resolution. Unfortunately, no one else made that agreement. House leadership seems not to want to pick a fight with the growing group of members who are asking that the bill be left out, and now a group of liberal senators are joining that call.

They’re not saying they’ll shut down government if it’s attached. They’re not even saying they’re implacably opposed to it. They’re saying they “believe such important issues should be examined through detailed committee consideration and a robust floor debate separate from the urgent need to see that the government stays open.” Meanwhile, Republicans whose support Manchin would need to get it passed show no interest whatsoever in helping him. Manchin promised that he would finally release the language for his bill on Wednesday. As of early Wednesday afternoon, it hadn’t materialized.

He may have decided to take his ball and go home. He had a bit of a meltdown over how everybody is picking on him Tuesday. He told reporters that he had “never seen” such an example of “revenge politics” from the left, with Sen. Bernie Sanders and the “extreme liberal left siding up with Republican leadership” to oppose his plan. It’s not about his plan, he insisted. “It’s revenge towards one person—me,” Manchin said.

“I’m hearing that the Republican leadership is upset,” he added. “They’re not going to give a victory to Joe Manchin. Well, Joe Manchin is not looking for a victory.” Yeah, the prospects for that bill being forced through in the continuing resolution are fading by the minute.

