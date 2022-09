Truth Social drags company's stock down 30% in 6-day decline

Digital World becoming Truth Social’s SPAC has indeed been delayed in part because of the ongoing SEC review. But it has also been delayed because a little over two weeks ago, the company revealed it would be delaying the shareholder vote that would support a year-long extension to complete the deal with the Trump media company. What that actually means is that DWAC couldn’t get at least 65% of the shareholders on the board to vote for that extension. This brief moment led to an equally brief rise in stock prices for the company, after independent advisory firm and sponsor of DWAC, Arc Capital, put down money to extend the merger deadline for three months without shareholder approval. Arc Capital is a Shanghai-based investment firm that the SEC has accused of being deceitful to its investors.

Truth Social came out of the gate stumbling and shoddy, as all Trump-connected endeavors do. Trump’s cache as a media mogul has never really meant much more than that he was the orangest car crash worth watching and reporting. The MAGAsphere has been what the kids call stolidly tentative in their lack of embracing the platform. Within weeks of its “soft launch” top executives had already jumped ship from platform.

A SPAC is a shell company that allows a business like Truth Social to begin trading publicly faster while also offering up a chance to raise more money for the business—as most of us already sort of realize, Trump hasn’t really had his own big money for decades. Arc Capital’s extension money delays the need for a vote until the beginning of December. However, with well over a billion dollars at stake, if it does not go through, DWAC will have to liquidate and give the money back to its investors, and Truth Social will have to ask Devin Nunes and Donald Trump if they have any other bright ideas.

MAGA-millionaire henchman Marjorie Taylor Greene is already taking a bath on her investment in Truth Social, this new, sustained plummet must feel like flying!

So what’s happening over at Truth Social right now, you ask?

