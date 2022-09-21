Team Josh Hawley fails spectacularly in their attempt at transphobia

Le douche bag.

The New York Times’ Kenneth Vogel screenshotted a fundraising email from the Josh Hawley camp. The email says, “Kenneth, Blue states are teaching kids transgender propaganda in schools when they’re as young as first graders.” The email goes on to say that these “teachings go against nature, science, and common sense — but this is what Liberals want our children to learn.” And then, in bold lettering, the missive stipulates that they “want to keep social lies OUT [sic] of the classroom.” The click-through of this email is a survey asking the recipient to choose between two options—each in a block of red:

“YES — Keep transgender propaganda OUT”

and

No — Teach young children there is more than one gender.”

The GOP is so Christian at this point that they don’t even recognize more than one gender anymore? I mean, with the archaic theocracy they’ve appointed to our Supreme Court, I guess women don’t count whatsoever, so that maybe makes sense?

The responses have been predictably fantastic. But before we get to those responses, let’s remember Josh Hawley on Jan. 6, 2021.

x Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

Now to the responses.

x How many genders are there?

GOP: pic.twitter.com/FDvlGxzmtc — z3dster (@z3dster) September 21, 2022

But think about it!

x Unigenderist sounds like an interesting theory. — Scott Kraft (@wafflepop) September 21, 2022

A classic.

x huh? pic.twitter.com/lLrQRx5BrL — WHAT IN THE FRESH HELL? ☮️ 👩‍🏫🌊 (@BurntToast2021) September 21, 2022

A political classic.

Woke tu, Brute?

x Josh Hawley is so woke. pic.twitter.com/XOd8K7ybaU — ProgressMarchOn (@MarchProgress) September 21, 2022

And from the funny because Republicans think it’s true category of double irony:

x The only gender is male. Everything else is political. — Cavis (@TheCavis) September 21, 2022

And then one for the Bible folks!

x Galatians 3:28 — Dan Wade 73 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇲🇽🇵🇦🇭🇹🇯🇲🇵🇪 (@15Deloreans) September 21, 2022

The passage would mean something if Hawley really read the Bible beyond his own greed and vanity.

“There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

