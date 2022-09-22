Caribbean Matters: Remembering Hurricane Maria's destruction—while facing Fiona's

When looking at social media reports on the tragic Caribbean weather events of 2017 and Maria’s massive destruction, rarely, if at all, do I hear anything about Dominica, which even journalists who should know better have “mis-reported” as the Dominican Republic.

I did find this UNICEF tweet this week.

x Today marks exactly five years since Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Dominica.



UNICEF was one of the first agencies on the ground offering relief to children and their families.



Today, UNICEF's commitment is the same.#ForEveryChild #naturaldisasters #climatechange pic.twitter.com/uP8lO9RrAr — UNICEF Eastern Caribbean (@UNICEFECA) September 18, 2022

Remembering:

x September 13th 2017: The National Hurricane Center marked an area of interest located in the Eastern Atlantic, days later, this would now be what it was known as Category 5 Hurricane Maria that devastated Dominica and Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/rMznU4MjFr — John (@john_prwx) September 14, 2022

The devastation was unavoidable, with conditions like this:

x Hurricane Maria made a direct hit on Dominica at 9:15 pm Atlantic Standard time with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour or 260 kilometers per hour with higher gusts of up to 190 miles per hour or 304 kilometers per hour wow and wow! pic.twitter.com/9epyX0EE5C — Nevada Morgan (@NevadaMorgan10) September 18, 2022

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo filed this report five days after Dominica was hit.

x YouTube Video

The stats five days in were troubling—

Hurricane Maria has killed at least 33 people so far, with the bulk of those deaths happening on the tiny island of Dominica. At least 80 percent of the buildings there have been damaged and most communication lines cut.

—but would grow so much worse.

This Guardian report was deeply moving, starting with the title: “My journey back to Dominica after the hurricane: 'Some don’t have bodies to bury’”

x YouTube Video

The journalist had family on the island, adding a deeply personal layer to his reporting.

This year the Caribbean experienced its most destructive hurricane season in decades. While large countries dominated the headlines, the small island nation of Dominica suffered the worst devastation it has ever seen. Josh Toussaint-Strauss visits his family in the country and asks, with next year forecast to be worse, how Dominicans see their future

Five years later, on Sept.18, 2022, the prime minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, issued this statement marking the Maria anniversary.

x Today, we honour the memory of our fellow citizens who perished during the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017. Five years ago, Hurricane Maria crashed into Dominica leaving considerable damage in its wake, a shattered economy and a people traumatised. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/2nujygTHbk — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 18, 2022

He pointed to improvements since then.

x Through targeted interventions at the national and community levels, we have enhanced shelter capacity, introduced new construction and design standards, restored livelihoods in the areas of housing and agriculture and rebuilt key infrastructure. (3/5) — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 18, 2022

Not all Dominicans agree with his assessment. A 2021 editorial in The Sun Dominica begs to differ. The story opens with an excerpt from a story by Dominican author Dorothy Leevy:

"Did the trees protest as they were mercilessly shorn of their limbs and leaves? Did the aged and sturdy trunks scream as your minion wind snapped or uprooted them? Did you enjoy the wail of the mountains, as you caused huge sections to be gouged out, disembowelling them?... …closed doors rumbled, rattled, shuddered, under the onslaught of your winds. You sadistically sucked in your breath, then expelled it with crushing force, similar to the ocean dragging water from the shore, then crashing on land, destroying everything in its path. Eardrums felt as though they would burst; the house seemed ready to be lifted in one minute, ready to be blown apart in the next. This one-sided battle seemed endless…”

From "Dear Maria" by Dorothy Leevy

The editorial itself is pretty scathing:

… this island is still suffering immensely from the massive psychological damage that the storm wrought on the inhabitants. It will take decades for the island to recover and anyone who says otherwise is either blind to reality or is attempting to fool you. For example, the island's economy is still in tatters; sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing have not "recovered" and will not completely recover to pre-Maria levels for many, many years, probably decades. The point is, if you accept that the level of damage that Maria inflicted on Dominica, one of the poorest islands in the Eastern Caribbean, was mindboggling, how could you explain its "recovery" within four years? Where did the money come from and how much did it cost?

Moving on to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), cultural preservationist Julio Encarnacion III’s website The Native Son produced this video, “We Were Forgotten - St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands,” just one month after Maria.

x YouTube Video

Remember reports like this?

x It's been 2 months since Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. Virgin Islands.



73% of people in USVI are still without power.



33,000 individuals and families are still awaiting FEMA assistance. (via AM Joy) pic.twitter.com/vNfVO6GYwN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 19, 2017

The voice who spoke out for the USVI, hit by back-to-back storms, who broke through media silence during both (Irma and then Maria) was that of NBA basketball great Tim Duncan.

x YouTube Video

And then of course there was Maria’s total devastation of Puerto Rico. Many of you will remember watching the first video on national broadcasts, like this report from ABC:

x YouTube Video

Or perhaps this one, from AJ+:

x Puerto Rico is without power as #HurricaneMaria continues to pummel the territory. pic.twitter.com/pQU04qmtwA — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 21, 2017

PBS reported on conditions one week later.

x WATCH: Nearly one week after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, most people don't have enough food or drinking water. Few have electricity pic.twitter.com/QiHl94PTTi — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 27, 2017

Many of us watched videos that residents were posting on social media, like this one—where a family can’t leave because of high, raging floodwaters.

Very soon after, then-President Donald Trump was called out for his slow response to the disaster.

x Trump's terrible response to Hurricane Maria reveals the truth: The U.S. still treats Puerto Rico like a colony. pic.twitter.com/imxl2KUloV — Splinter (@splinter_news) September 29, 2017

Meanwhile, some here at Daily Kos pitched in to raise both awareness and funds, forming an #SOSPuertoRico Community Group on Sep 27, 2017; we continue to follow events there, today and beyond.

Six months after Maria hit Puerto Rico, there were cries for help, highlighting the differential treatment received by Puerto Ricans, as noted in this feature from The Guardian: “We're American, too, why don't they help?'” x YouTube Video One year after Maria, Academy Award-winning Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno narrated this story for the Miami Herald, which noted that “the official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history.”

x YouTube Video

I don’t know if you know anyone who died during or as a result of Hurricane Maria. Many of the names of the lost, and their stories, are gathered here in this database. Take a short timeout and read a few.

Hundreds of families told us how their loved ones died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. This database of stories is the most extensive record yet of who died and why.