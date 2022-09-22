House GOP’s Stefanik says it’s all Democrats’ fault that voters are angry over abortion

Rep. Elise Stefanik is not a very principled person.

The odious Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is running hard to be the new GOP leader, and will do or say anything to get there. Elected in 2014 as a relative moderate among Republicans—up until the last minute in 2017, she didn’t even want to repeal Obamacare—she saw which way the wind was blowing and didn’t just join the MAGA team, but became a conductor. The way she wants to conquer the Party, this New York Times profile says, is to be the “queenmaker.” That means electing more Republican women.

Remarkably, Stefanik thinks she—and the GOP majority—will succeed this cycle with women and everybody else on abortion because voters will see through their tricks and mind-bending ways. No, really.

“On the issue of abortion, Democrats are working overtime to force the American people to rethink what their top priorities are,” Stefanik said. Yes, the Democrats are using their mind-control abilities to force voters to be angry that Republicans and the Trump-packed Supreme Court just erased a half-century of abortion rights in a huge swath of the country and want to extend it nationally.

She’s staking her claim in the race for House Republican conference chair on that basis, insisting that “we will have a ‘pro-life’ Republican majority in the next Congress.” That means, yes, a national abortion ban. The policy platform House Republican leadership accidentally let go live online this week proves it.