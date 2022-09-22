California man admits he threatened to bomb dictionary offices over inclusive definition of 'woman'

Hanson pled guilty to threatening violence against Merriam-Webster. At the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, he pled guilty to one count of interstate communication of threatening communications to commit violence, as well as one count of the same offense that had originally been filed in Texas.

He said he often decided who to send messages to based on their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity, as reported by ABC News. Threats were made via the website’s “contact us” section back in October 2021 and included remarks such as: “There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.” In a separate message, he threatened to “shoot up and bomb” the dictionary’s offices.

"It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive,” he wrote in a message via the contact us section, according to prosecutors.

“The only good Marxist is a dead Marxist,” he wrote. “I will assassinate your top editor.”

Other remarks included accusing the dictionary of telling “blatant lies” and promoting “anti-science propaganda.”

In case there was any ambiguity here, Hanson also wrote to the dictionary that it is “sickening that you have caved to the cultural Marxist, anti-science tr--ny agenda and altered the definition of ‘female’ as part of the Left’s efforts to corrupt and degrade the English language and deny reality.”

The threats were taken seriously enough that the company closed its offices in both New York City and Springfield, Massachusetts, for several days last year.

Hanson was originally arrested in April and was indicted by a grand jury in June. As of now, Hanson is sentenced to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023. He faces up to five years in prison.