Head of World Bank trots out lazy 'I'm not a scientist' excuse in climate denial statement

Malpass insisted over and over that the World Bank was doing the work to fight the climate crisis, though his critics beg to differ.
During an interview Thursday with CNN, Malpass said he’s “not a denier,” despite his Tuesday comments. “It's clear that greenhouse gas emissions are coming from manmade sources, including fossil fuels, methane, agricultural uses, and industrial uses,” Malpass said during his appearance. “And so we're working hard to change that.”
It should come as no surprise that a former JPMorgan and Bear Stearns worker wouldn’t necessarily have the savviest views on climate, much less how the World Bank invests in climate solutions. After all, look at what the big banks had to say yesterday.
