Head of World Bank trots out lazy 'I'm not a scientist' excuse in climate denial statement

David Malpass, the Trump-appointed president of the World Bank Group, is serving a term that ends in 2024. Critics want him to step down sooner rather than later instead.

During one of the most important weeks to get things done for the United Nations—a week that coincides with Climate Week NYC—the head of the World Bank blew it big time. Trump-appointed World Bank Group President David Malpass, who has until 2024 to finish out his term, somehow decided it was a good idea to reveal his climate denialism on Tuesday.

During a New York Times event with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Bahamas Finance Minister Philip Davis, Malpass said he’s “not a scientist,” and refused to answer whether he accepts “the scientific consensus that the man-made burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet.” New York Times climate reporter David Gelles described the experience in a Twitter thread.