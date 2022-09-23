A voting 'shrinkage'? Heck no! Join Jason Alexander of 'Seinfeld' and Get Out The Vote

Sister District is partnering with Jason Alexander for this phone-bank event that is sure to rival the best of Festivus celebrations. Now I know what you’re thinking, because I’m thinking it too: I don’t want to make calls. But here’s the bottom line: Phone-banking is worth the energy, and we’ve got to do it. As President Barack Obama once said: “We shouldn’t expect [politics] to be entertaining all the time … Sometimes you are just in a church basement making phone calls and eating cold pizza.” But just think about how good saving democracy will feel!

No experience is necessary. Each virtual phone-bank is held over Zoom, will be led by Sister District staff, and includes a training (returning callers can jump right back in), and check-ins. Join us from the comfort of your own home, and help encourage voters to vote in this truly important midterm election.

And Alexander isn’t the only Seinfeld cast member working to get out the vote; actor and dedicated activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus has partnered with Daily Kos to spotlight crucial state Supreme Court races in swing states.

x You know who can STOP those awful voter suppression & abortion bans that Republicans are passing?



State supreme courts!



That's why I'm working with Daily Kos to make sure we win 7 crucial races in 3 swing states.



Donate here & let me know when you do:https://t.co/u0sihikN8z pic.twitter.com/uG78nuLujz — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 17, 2022

Let’s go!

