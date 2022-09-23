Jan. 6 probe wins after court rules Arizona GOP chair must turn over phone records

In the 18-page ruling, Humetewa notes this point, saying that the committee’s investigation into Jan. 6 is valid and with legal precedent already established—thanks to Trump v. Thompson and RNC v. Pelosi, to name a few.

It is a “formidable bar” Ward would need to overcome to prove that the select committee is illegitimate. It would be harder still, the judge found, to prove her claim that the committee was actively harassing her, Humetewa wrote.

When she first sued, Ward cited U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who had said that the Jan. 6 probe’s investigation “concerned whether a crime was committed by sending fake elector slates declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of states he lost.”

Ward thinly argued that this statement from Monaco proved the committee was illegitimate because it was well-established on the public record already that “competing slates” for Trump were sent by electors for Arizona.

Ward Motion to Quash Denied by Daily Kos on Scribd

x Scribd Content

Beyond noting that Monaco’s statements were irrelevant since Monaco wasn’t a party to the lawsuit or on the committee, Humetewa reminded Ward that the D.C. Circuit has already determined the probe’s conduct isn’t considered “improper” and that “the mere prospect that misconduct might be exposed does not make the committee’s request prosecutorial.”

It was obvious, the judge ruled, that the committee’s request was valid.