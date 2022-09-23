Satellite companies could be crucial in holding polluters accountable for emissions

Come 2026, the IRA will penalize companies for methane emissions at a rate of $900 per ton. That rate will increase to $1,500 per ton after two years. Billions could be raised in the process, but much more should be done to ensure the U.S. is meeting its net-zero goals. This is where satellite companies come into play.

Methane emissions are harming the planet no matter how small.

With advancements in satellite detection and the IRA establishing a two-year timeline for the Environmental Protection Agency to come up with an emissions monitoring and reporting structure, there’s legitimate reason to be hopeful. Antoine Rostand, the president and founder of the energy and environmental analytics company Kayrros, agrees. Kayrros also uses satellites to detect methane emissions and I can say personally the company’s work has been critical to my own reporting on emissions.

“Methane is becoming recognized for the threat it is to the environment. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere and is one of the most pressing targets for emissions reductions,” Rostand said in a statement, adding that fines are just one component in battling the climate crisis.

“To safeguard their future, industry leaders and regulators will need to adopt new technologies in order to de-risk energy portfolios and ensure a degree of emissions transparency that allows companies to comply with the regulation quickly and responsibly,” Rostand said. “Fines are seen as the unpalatable medicine cure, whereas companies need to start adopting preventative measures to manage and assess their methane emissions.”