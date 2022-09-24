Ukraine update: Welcome to the Army of Russia!

NOT a Russian soldier. A Ukrainian soldier on the front line at Kupyansk. Because Russian Army is not for women. It is for big, tough 65 year-old drunks. September 24, 2022.

On Saturday morning, the news from the front is … pretty much what it was yesterday. At Bakhmut, Russia has launched a series of new attacks from the south, all of which have apparently been repelled. Same as always. At Lyman, there are reports that Russian forces have withdrawn and that Ukraine is preparing a final push into the city. Same as pretty much every day this week.

As always, right click on the map and open in another tab to see a larger image.

Just hauling up yesterday’s Lyman map for reference, Russians sources report that they managed to get some air support to slow Ukrainian troops moving toward Ridkodub. So while there are other reports suggesting that Ukraine controls both Ridkodub and Nove (mostly in the form of reports that Russia shelled those locations), I’m not updating for now. There are also reports that Ukrainian forces have entered Novoselivka and control about half that location. Novoselivka is pretty much cut off from the rest of the area by lakes to the east and a steep valley / canyon on the north, so holding this position doesn’t really seem to offer a good chance to maneuver anywhere else. Russia claimed it got additional force to Drobysheve and helped break out those two mercenary units that had been encircled in the town. In an incident reportedly taking place north of Lozove, Ukrainian forces shot down not one, but two Su-25 jets—possibly the same planes that had been providing ground support at Ridkodub. [Correction: On closer inspection, the plane flying away appears to be a shiny new SU-30SM multirole fighter]

x 📽️Ukrainian Air Defense unit of 25th Airborne Brigade downed two Russian jets today, Su-25 and Su-30. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/rAeIibuty6 — MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) September 24, 2022

The second SU-25 is able to fly out of the picture with engine that’s very much in the process of consuming itself. I can’t tell from the available shots whether it also crashes or makes it away. In any case, it won’t return soon.

There seems to be ongoing fighting at Derylove, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Lyman, Serednie, Shandryholove, and north of Lozove. And that’s just what’s getting reported. Which is probably why the number of Russian troops being listed as killed each day has been running upwards of 400.

It’s a lot of fighting. Why Ukrainian forces aren’t able to smash this area they way they did Balakliya and Izyum, I don’t know. I don’t have a good handle on the number of troops fighting here on either side, and some of the folks who are usually good at showing the deployment of units seem just as baffled. Both sides report that the other is getting reinforcements. Russian sources seem convinced that Ukraine is putting in “all the reserves” (spoiler alert: they are not) for a big push at Lyman in the next 48 hours.

If I learn anything more, I’ll pass it along.

Multiple sources are showing that new recruits to the Russian Army can expect beautiful, new equipment.

x "I won't comment anything. Just will say that they gave this allegedly so that our hands remember [how to hold guns]. Still, I'm f****** shocked," a mobilized Russian soldier says on the video about issued rusty Kalashnikov assault rifles. pic.twitter.com/ztG4bG4PA8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 24, 2022

And first class transportation.

x Another battalion of mobilized moved out of the Krasnodar territory pic.twitter.com/lVRWmNdL52 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 24, 2022

To their choice of five star accommodations.

x Russian draftees get a nice sleep pic.twitter.com/FYhXCpWF5g — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) September 23, 2022

x Mobilized in the Russian Federation sleep on the floor pic.twitter.com/TEKj2PoYVO — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 23, 2022

In any case, you can bet Ukraine is quaking now.

x The #Russian alco-battalion has been successfully completed and is ready to be sent to the front.



"As you go to the front, so you will fight," the author of the video notes. pic.twitter.com/C6rMBx1O6D — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 24, 2022

For those companies who didn’t get out of Russia when it was clearly the right thing to do, there is now an extra reward in the form of helping send their employees to die in an illegal war.

x Putin’s mobilization also directly affects international businesses which remain working in Russia. They are now obliged by law to assist authorities in drafting their employees. The choice is either to become accomplices in Putin’s barbaric war or immediately pull out of Russia. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 24, 2022

Everyone knows better than to mess around with Ents. Ents are badass.