Black Music Sunday: Revisiting R&B 'one-hit wonders,' decade by decade

The earliest R&B tune I saw mentioned was in the doo-wop subgenre, one which I’ve written about before. This song is not only one of the all-time great doo-wops, it has lived on via numerous covers and held space on soundtracks for numerous films over the years.

“Earth Angel” was recorded by the Penguins in 1954, in a garage in Los Angeles, California.

From YouTuber Manny Mora’s notes:

Formed in 1954 in Fremont High School, Los Angeles, California, USA, the Penguins were one of the most important R&B vocal groups from the west coast in the early 50s. Their hit ballad 'Earth Angel' remains one of the most fondly recalled 'doo-wop' recordings. The group comprised lead vocalist Cleveland 'Cleve' Duncan (23 July 1935, Los Angeles, California, USA), Bruce Tate (baritone), Curtis Williams (first tenor) and Dexter Tisby (second tenor). Williams learned 'Earth Angel' from Los Angeles R&B singer Jesse Belvin, and passed it on to his group. Some sources give co-writing credit to Williams, Belvin and Gaynel Hodge, a member of vocal group the Turks. Hodge won a 1956 lawsuit recognizing his role in the writing of the song. However, most reissues of 'Earth Angel' still list only either Belvin, Williams or both. The Penguins, who took their name from a penguin on a cigarette packet, signed with the local DooTone Records, owned by Dootsie Williams. Their first recording date was as a backing group for a blues singer, Willie Headon. They next recorded 'Hey Senorita', an up-tempo number. 'Earth Angel' was chosen as their first single's b-side but when both sides were played on LA radio station KGJF, listeners called in to request that 'Earth Angel' be played again. It ultimately reached number 1 in the US Billboard R&B chart. It also reached the pop Top 10, but was eclipsed by a cover version by the white group the Crew-Cuts. The song has also charted by Gloria Mann (1955), Johnny Tillotson (1960), the Vogues (1969) and New Edition (1986). The Penguins continued to record other singles for DooTone (plus one album for the related Dooto label) and then Mercury Records, before disbanding in 1959. Members Williams and Tate have since died, Tisby retired from music, and Duncan later formed new bands under the name Penguins.

Songfacts has more on the background drama.

The composition of this song has a strange and convoluted history which came under scrutiny after it proved to be a lucrative hit. A singer-songwriter named Jesse Belvin composed the first version of this song. He was among the group of friends, including members of The Penguins, who would share ideas and work with each other's songs. The Penguins recorded a demo of the song in 1953 and took it to Dootone Records, but when they tried to record it, it was clear that the song needed more work. The Penguins bass player Curtis Williams helped simplify the arrangement, and a session piano player named Gaynel Hodge tweaked the song further. According to Dootone owner Dootsie Williams, a member of the group The Flairs named Cornel Gunter also helped out. Williams told Record Exchanger magazine: "They had the melody and the harmony but they didn't have the background. This Cornel Gunter got with them and rehearsed them. 'Man,' I said, 'Now we've got something.' In my estimation it had the perfect melody, the perfect harmony and the perfect background which are the three things that it needed." Doing forensics on the songwriter credits was up to a judge, and complicated by the fact that Curtis Williams sold the song to a publisher. If Law & Order was around in the '50s, this would have made a great episode: Jesse Belvin was asked to stand up and sing his version of the song in court, which convinced the judge that he deserved some, but not all of the songwriting credit. The judge ended up awarding the credits to Belvin, Curtis Williams and Gaynel Hodge.

Though I was just a kid when it came out, it was played very frequently on the R&B stations I listened to, and my older cousins played it on their 45 players at parties. Younger generations have been introduced to the song via movies.

Some records were perfect for slow dancing, and when parents weren’t around, we used to “grind.”

Moving along to the 1960s: In 1965, Philadelphia’s Barbara Mason wrote and sang “Yes, I’m Ready.”

As Tom Simon writes on his Rock-and-Roll Page:

Barbara Mason came from Philadelphia with a giant hit in the mid-60's that outsold some of the records made by the Beatles at the height of their popularity. She was born in Philadelphia in 1947 and used to sing in impromptu talent shows as a child. They were held at a playground near where she lived. Barbara could sing well, and her reputation as a good singer began to grow around Philadelphia. Producer/talent scout Weldon Arthur McDougal III caught her act and brought her to the studio. She started with a small local label called Charger, then moved on to the Arctic label in Philadelphia, which had a better shot at distributing her records. Jimmy Bishop founded and owned Arctic and was a disc jockey at a large Philadelphia radio station. Barbara wrote all of her own songs while with Arctic and recorded songs in a small back room there. One such record would propel her into stardom. That record was originally titled Are You Ready? Barbara had been a big fan of Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions, who were making some good music in Chicago in the late 50's and early 60's. One song that Curtis had written and given to Major Lance, The Monkey Time, had particularly impressed her and became her inspiration for the song, which was re-titled Yes, I'm Ready. In the Spring of 1965 it was recorded by Barbara in the back room at Arctic in two takes, and the next day Jimmy Bishop began to play it on his radio show. More and more requests came in, and other DJ's that Jimmy knew picked up on the song. Before too long, it reached the top forty and stayed there for ten weeks, peaking at the number five position. Barbara Mason was an international recording sensation before she was out of her teens.

This 25-minute episode of Mike Boone’s Song Facts series takes a deep dive into Barbara Mason’s history and influence on the rise of the “Philly Soul” sound—as well as playing some of her other recordings. Though she makes all the “one hit wonder” lists, I think that’s an unfair assessment.

See what you think.

By the tail end of the 1960s, the times were a-changin’, and there was a demand for music to change with it. Edwin Starr’s 1970 hit tune filled that need.

Bruce Walker wrote Starr’s bio for Encyclopedia.com.

Starr was born Charles Hatcher in 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the cousin of soul music performer Roger Hatcher, but grew up in a non-musical household. Starr's father, William Hatcher, moved his family to Cleveland, Ohio, following World War II. Starr attended Cennard High School and East Technical School in Cleveland. Some sources indicate that Starr was drafted and others indicate that he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. After serving briefly in Canada, he was transferred to Europe for two years. He took advantage of his furloughs to perform in numerous clubs between Berlin and Amsterdam, honing the style that would eventually bring him fame when he returned to the United States. Upon his return, Starr was invited to join Bill Doggett's band as a featured vocalist. Shortly thereafter Starr formed the Future Tones, a group that would become known as Starr's backup group the Soul Agents. In 1965 the Future Tones moved from Cleveland to Detroit. Starr signed with Golden World, a label owned by Joanne Jackson that included the Ric Tic subsidiary, which at the time was a close competitor to Berry Gordy's Motown/Gordy/Tamla/Rare Earth empire. His first single, "Agent Double-O-Soul," was written by Starr and was an attempt to cash in on the era's pop culture fascination with Cold War spies, including the immense popularity of Sean Connery's James Bond films. Starr followed up "Agent Double O Soul" with such other minor hits for Ric Tic as "Backstreets," "Stop Her on Sight (S.O.S.)," "Headline News," and "You're My Mellow." During this period he also wrote two hit singles recorded by the Shades of Blue, "Oh How Happy" and "Lonely Summer." Berry Gordy bought out Ric Tic in the late 1960s and sought to invigorate Starr's career. He succeeded with the 1969 hit "25 Miles," which was co-written by Starr, Johnny W. Bristol, Harvey Fuqua, Jerry Wexler, and Bert Berns. The song rose to Number six on the pop charts, driven by Starr's plaintive yet playful recounting of a long-distance trip to visit a female love interest. The song's success, however, was overshadowed by his 1970 follow-up, the biggest hit of his career and one of the most enduring anti-war anthems ever recorded.

That anti-war anthem, released in August 1970, was titled, quite simply, “War,” and went on to win a GRAMMY for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Paul Sexton wrote a feature on Starr just this year, for UdiscoverMusic.

The song was written by Barrett Strong and producer Norman Whitfield, who recorded the first version of it with the Temptations. But even though that creative combination was producing some real cutting-edge social commentary, Motown felt that to release their version as a single would alienate their more conservative fan base. Many politically engaged students lobbied the label to release the Temptations’ recording, but Motown decided on a different tactic. Whitfield recorded a new version with Starr … [...] The result of the new interpretation was a soul classic, with a lyric that was clearly anti-Vietnam but has remained sadly relevant throughout the world ever since. Starr’s powerful vocal delivery brought a real sense of anger and frustration to the recording. In its eighth chart week, it took over from a song that could not have been more different in its romantic, adult contemporary atmosphere, Bread’s “Make It With You.”

Jumping into the ‘70s, soul singer Billy Paul had a major hit in 1972 with “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

Here he is on Soul Train

TVTropes notes:

[Paul’s] follow-up single "Am I Black Enough For You?" (though appreciated better in retrospect) was deemed "too militant" for white-oriented pop radio, and seriously slowed his career momentum, though he did score a few other entries on the R&B charts.

Black Past has this Paul bio, written by Otis D. Alexander:

Billy Paul, a major artist of the Philadelphia Soul Sound, was born Paul Williams in North Philadelphia on December 1, 1934. In 1945, the 11-year-old Paul made his first radio broadcast appearance, and by 16, he had appeared at Club Harlem in Philadelphia on the same show as saxophonist Charlie Parker. In 1952, Paul released his first single, “Why Am I” and Side-B “That’s Why I Dream” with Jubilee Records 5081. Months later, Paul released his second single with the Buddy Lucas Orchestra, “You Didn’t Know.” In 1957, while in the United States Army, Paul and Gary Crosby, the son of Bing Crosby, started the Jazz Blues Symphony Band and the ensemble toured Germany. In addition, Paul was a boxer while serving the country. Upon being honorably discharged in 1959, Paul joined the New Dawn record label and released several singles, including “Ebony Woman.” None of the compositions charted.

Dave Laing’s 2016 Guardian obituary details the song’s success:

In 1970, Gamble and Huff started their Philadelphia International label with backing from CBS Records. Following the Motown model, they set up their own studios, Sigma Sound, with its own group of session musicians. Paul became one of the label’s stalwarts, alongside Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, the O’Jays and Archie Bell. Paul released the album Going East in 1971, before Me and Mrs Jones and its accompanying album, 360 Degrees of Billy Paul, made the commercial breakthrough the following year. A British reviewer attributed the song’s success to its “slyly insinuating mixture of iced vocal and emotive story line”. The single sold over 2m copies in the US alone and became an international hit, reaching No 12 in Britain early in 1973. That year, Paul toured Europe with the O’Jays and the Intruders, recording a live album at the London show. Me and Mrs Jones went on to win the Grammy award for best male rhythm and blues vocal performance, despite strong competition from Ray Charles and Curtis Mayfield.

Before I close, I’m gonna skip ahead to the 1990s for just one more wonder.

Why? My longtime editor, Jessica Sutherland, is from a younger generation, and she always asks when I’ll highlight some of “her” music—which I don’t normally do ‘cause I don’t know it. So I asked her to pick just one “wonder” from her ‘90s youth (from a much longer list she gave me).

Jessica pointed me to D.R.S. (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a group formed in Sacramento, California, in 1993. What fascinates me about D.R.S. is that they used classic guy-group R&B vocal harmonics, but contrasted them against the “gangsta” themes that dominated so many Black lives and so much Black entertainment during the 1990s.

Their hit, “Gangsta Lean,” came out in October 1993 and rode the charts for months, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending six weeks at the top of the Billboard R&B chart. It’s since been certified platinum, and nearly 30 years after its release, this upload (just one of several versions on YouTube) has over 24 million views.

This one-hit wonder deals with a frequent end result of gangsta life: an early, violent death. The video offers poignant images of that reality.

Dennis Hunt wrote about D.R.S. for the Los Angeles Times in early 1994.

“I can’t stand that ‘Baby, I love you’ crap they’re always singing about.” DRS’ Chris Jackson isn’t a big fan of the R&B genre, which he dismisses as staid and wholesome. “I wanted to do something different,” he says. His solution? Introduce gangsta rap themes to R&B music. So on DRS’ first album, “Gangsta Lean,” featuring the long-running Top 10 title ballad, the Sacramento-based vocal quintet sings about what gangsta rappers rap about. Using hard-core lingo and lovely harmonies, they croon about the horrors of life in the ‘hood--a style they’ve dubbed gangsta swing.

The Beyond the Dash Blog charts the song at #9 on its list of “R&B Funeral Songs,” and discusses the song’s significance.

I tip my 40 to your memory Take a drink, and I Stop to think, and I I know one day soon We'll be, we'll be hangin' out The act of pouring a drink onto the ground as a tribute to one who has passed away is a symbolic gesture of respect. To 'pour one out' for a fallen friend is to remember them seriously, but informally. "Gangsta Lean" is one of the most well-known songs about premature death, and the effect of grief on a community that experiences loss often.

I found that lyric interesting because pouring libation on the ground is a very old West African tradition brought to the New World during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

That’s it for now, but as always, I have a lot more tunes that will bring back some memories for many of you. So join me below for some songs I’m sure many of you know, from Ruby and the Romantics, Mickey & Sylvia, O. C. Smith, The Undisputed Truth, and Jennifer Holliday.