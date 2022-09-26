'She was frantically trying to escape': Woman trapped inside police cruiser parked on train tracks

“As stated previously, this investigation is being managed in a bifurcated manner due to the many elements of the incident,” the CBI wrote in a news release.

While the incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Fort Lupton Police Department, a Platteville Police Department (PPD) officer initially stopped Rios-Gonzalez related to allegations of a traffic offense on Sept. 16, the CBI reported.

“Although early in the investigation, it’s believed the initial call was reported as an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm in Ft. Lupton earlier in the evening,” a CBI official wrote in an earlier news release.

When a Platteville officer spotted the vehicle Rios-Gonzalez was driving, the officer pulled her over. "The driver of the vehicle pulled to a stop just past the railroad tracks, with the patrol officer behind the car on the tracks," the CBI wrote.

Two Fort Lupton officers arrived later and conducted what's known as a "high-risk traffic stop," detaining Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and putting her in the back of the Platteville patrol car, the CBI reported.

Footage released by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows Rios-Gonzalez with her hands up before she asked police where they were taking her. “We’re taking you to the car,” one of the officers said.

Rios-Gonzalez asked for her cell phone, to which the officer responded that they’d get it later. One of the officers asked Rios-Gonzalez if there were any weapons in the car, and she responded, “No ma'am.”

Officers searched Rios-Gonzalez’s car. They were talking about the possibility of her tossing a gun out of the window when the horn from the approaching train sounded.

"While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car," the CBI wrote.

Wilkinson told reporters his client screamed for officers to pay attention and instead ended up hospitalized with a broken arm, nine broken ribs, and injuries to her head, back, and legs. She is expected to survive, NBC News reported.

“I don’t know if they just couldn’t hear her or if they were too busy searching her car, but she saw it coming and prepared for the worst,” Wilkinson said.

Rios-Gonzalez lost consciousness and woke up at the hospital, the attorney said.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating what led to the initial call to police. The agency said in a Facebook post that it has applied for an arrest warrant through the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

The police department’s full news release:

On September 16th, 2022 at about 1940 hours Fort Lupton Officers were dispatched to a reported menacing with a handgun that occurred on Hwy 85 somewhere in the Fort Lupton area. A Platteville Police Officer was able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle in the area of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36. Fort Lupton Police Officers responded to assist with the high-risk vehicle stop and the female suspect was detained. Officers cleared the suspect vehicle to determine if anyone else was in the vehicle. Within a matter of seconds, the Platteville’s police vehicle, which contained the female detainee, was struck by a northbound train. Fort Lupton Officers immediately summoned medical assistance and began life sustaining measures. By agreement and protocol, the Fort Lupton Police Command Staff requested the incident be investigated by CBI. This request is standard in any incident where an in-custody person suffers serious injury. The Fort Lupton Police Department is fully cooperating with the CBI investigation. It was later determined that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Fort Lupton Police Department. Accordingly, FLPD is investigating the original criminal report and have applied for an arrest warrant through the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. All police reports related to this incident are part of an active criminal investigation. Any request for police reports will need to be requested through the District Attorney’s Office. In keeping with our policy of transparency, the Fort Lupton Police Department is preparing body worn and vehicle dash camera footage for release. This process may take several days due to the quantity of video footage captured in this incident.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the traffic element of the incident involving the crash between the train and patrol vehicle, and the CBI is looking into the injury occurring in police custody.