Recent Jan 6. ‘Truth Rally’ was an epic failure. Even a nearby dog wasn’t interested

1776 Restoration Movement leader David “Santa” Riddell told The Daily Beast, “To treat everybody just because they are part of a day like they were vicious criminals. … I know they’re not.”
Clements further griped about the treatment of the Jan. 6 rioters, dismissing the violence of the day and telling The Daily Beast, “There are people being held on misdemeanor charges, having their due process rights violated. [...] “Isn’t that enough?”
NBC News reporter Ben Collins covered the rally. He wrote on Twitter that most who attended, and the organizers themselves, seemed all over the place when it came to fully understanding the message of the day.
“Nobody at this January 6th Truth Rally has really settled on if the rioters are proud of it, if they didn't do it, or if they did it and it was a setup. [...] The theme is basically: There was no insurrection on January 6th, and we'd do it again,” Collins wrote.
At least 919 people have been arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Insider reports.
Sign the petition: Trump attempted a coup on January 6. He will try again.
Comments are closed on this story.