Recent Jan 6. ‘Truth Rally’ was an epic failure. Even a nearby dog wasn’t interested

Demonstrators participate in the “January 6th Solidarity Truth Rally” near the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

This weekend a bunch of disparate groups of Jan. 6 insurrection supporters got together to bitch and complain about the mistreatment of their compatriots. They expected an epic turnout. The crowd was as meager as the mental bandwidth of the rally-goers.

“Come support your January 6th Heroes at the biggest J6 event to date!,” information about the rally read in The Gateway Pundit. “Over 20 powerful speakers confirmed. Now is the time to stand united and show our strength in numbers by protesting conservative political persecution in the heart of the American Capital. State (sic) up for those that stood up for you.”

Speakers for the sad little event consisted of a long list of ubiquitous MAGA favorites, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell; Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbit (the insurrectionist fatally shot by a police officer while rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6); Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump; and out-of-work business school professor and full-time election denier David Clements, to name a few.

RELATED STORY: GOP begging Trump to show them the money for their Senate candidates