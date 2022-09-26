Wisconsin House Speaker sues to stop subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

The subpoena from the committee, according to Vos and his attorney Adam Mortara, was overbroad, a violation of his rights to immunity as a public servant, and simply arrived too close to the time of his requested appearance.

Further, Vos argues that the committee’s request is inappropriate because it goes beyond the scope of its stated investigation into matters occurring just before, during, or right after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

His conversation with Trump in July is irrelevant to their probe, he argues.

The speaker’s conversations with former President Donald Trump this July “pertained to a recently decided Wisconsin Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin election law and any actions that could be taken in response to this decision moving forward,” the lawsuit states.

Swiping at the committee, Vos contends the real reason for the tight deadline on his response was so panel investigators could use his deposition for its fast-approaching hearing this Wednesday.

“The committee’s actions in issuing the subpoena to Speaker Vos demonstrate the committee has lost all sense of its boundaries. The committee no longer believes the scope of its investigation is limited to the events of, or lead up to, Jan. 6. Instead, it believes it has a roving commission to inquire of any matter that piques its interest concerning former President Trump,” Vos argued.

The call in July between Vos and Trump came right after the Wisconsin Supreme Court nixed the use of unsupervised ballot drop boxes despite a long and safe history of their implementation in the state.

After speaking to Vos by phone, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump issued a statement targeting Vos, asking him what he was “doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to illegal?”

“This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!” Trump blared on July 19.

For clarity, the Wisconsin high court’s ruling pertains to future elections and would not retroactively apply to the 2020 election as Trump suggested.

Vos has described Trump’s message as another attempt to convince him that now-President Joe Biden lost Wisconsin in the 2020 election.

“He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet,” Vos told WISN-TV.

Trump was banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021. In the months since, he has been able to resume posting hateful, inciteful, misinformation-laden posts on his own fledgling social media company, Truth Social.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.