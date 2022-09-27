Chuck Schumer outpaces Joe Manchin in Mountain Valley Pipeline backer NextEra campaign donations

The New Republic found that Chuck Schumer received four times as many campaign donations over the past year from NextEra through its employees and the company's own PAC compared to Joe Manchin.

NextEra, the company that inundated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema with campaign donations for its own gain, has found a new politician to court with cash: Chuck Schumer. The Senate majority leader has received even more from NextEra than fossil fuel favorite Joe Manchin, whose atrocious “Energy Independence and Security Act” will be voted on in the Senate on Tuesday evening. It was a deal struck with Schumer in order to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed, but there’s clearly more to the story, as The New Republic reports.

Over the past year alone, Schumer received $283,200 in campaign donations from NextEra, which is part of a consortium of polluters backing the Mountain Valley Pipeline, including ConEd, which donated to both Manchin and Schumer. Whereas a fossil fuel campaign donation to Manchin is so ubiquitous that the industry ranks in the top 10 propping up the West Virginia lawmaker, donations from the likes of NextEra are relatively new for Schumer.