x Aaaaand PostcardMania says they're no longer planning to have workers stay overnight with their families to keep the company open during a huge hurricane. A low bar, but they've cleared it. pic.twitter.com/Foh2zJy1JM — Jonah Furman (@JonahFurman) September 27, 2022

x Wild: Here are the CEO's remarks on an staff call sent out with minutes from the meeting:



"Anyway, bring your pets, bring your kids... Jason can start blowing up those air mattresses... Raise your hand if you're scared of the hurricane. It's really not going to be that scary." https://t.co/EAKHUFcuf5 pic.twitter.com/bnDIKJPO66 — Jonah Furman (@JonahFurman) September 27, 2022

Under HR 8819, which was introduced by Bush earlier this month, workers like those delivering mail in evacuation zones wouldn’t have to sacrifice so much for a paycheck and instead be provided paid emergency time to relocate and recover from such devastating disasters as “an earthquake, flood, heat event, hurricane, severe blizzard, superstorm, tornado, tsunami, utility failure, volcanic explosion, or wildfire) with the potential to cause great damage or loss of life.”

That time would not count against existing benefits for companies with 50 or more employees and can be used to care for family members or address any injuries in the wake of a major natural disaster. Smaller businesses with 50 or fewer employees would be exempt from the legislation. It’s a start, and a damn good one at that.

Addressing worker safety as the climate crisis worsens events like these will only grow more crucial with time, which is why it’s essential that this bill be taken up immediately—especially given the fact that climate change affects us all. Speaking with Dr. Michael E. Mann, the climatologist said “there simply is not” a single place on Earth untouched by this crisis:

“Whether it’s the coastal threat from sea level rise and intensified storms, or epoch droughts, heat waves, wildfires and floods—from the tropics to the Arctic, no place is safe now from the devastating consequences of climate change. Only be getting off fossil fuels as quickly as possible can we prevent these events from getting worse.”

