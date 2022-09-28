Hurricane Ian hitting harder, faster, sooner than expected with catastrophic wind and storm surge

Though the Tampa Bay area is going to once again face something less than the full fury of this storm, the surge there is still going to be on the level seen with many hurricanes. However, what’s hitting coastal areas to the south, if projections are correct, will simply be unimaginable.

Storm surge projections. Buildings constructed near the high tide level are not going to survive.

Note that, because Ian is striking the coast at a sharper angle than previous models suggested, it will also cross over the state and enter the Atlantic still carrying tropical storm force winds. Winds and storm surge will also be higher on the east coast of north Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina than previously projected. Those in this area should prepare.

In Charlotte County, Collier County, Glades County, Hillsborough County, Lee County, Manatee County, Orange County, Osceola County, Pinellas County, Seminole County, and Sarasota County, shelters are open and space is available. If I inadvertently left your county off the list, please add the link in comments. Many of these counties will also provide transportation if you do not have it.

If you think your location may not be safe, do not risk it. Call. Go. If you are aware of other people who may need transportation or shelter, move quickly to help.

If you are aware of homeless people in the Orlando area, the local government is providing free transportation and shelter.

Projected storm surge levels in feet of water above ground level

This is just a portion of the affected area. In all the areas of red, water is projected to be at least 9’ above ground level. Note that this extends to areas many miles from the coast proper.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center

1. Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground

level along with destructive waves are expected somewhere along the

southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach,

including Charlotte Harbor. Residents in these areas should urgently

follow any evacuation orders in effect. 2. Catastrophic wind damage is expected along the southwestern

coast of Florida beginning in the next few hours where the core of

Ian makes landfall. Preparations to protect life and property

should be urgently rushed to completion. 3. Heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through

Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast U.S. later this week

and this weekend. Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic

flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with

considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida,

southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Widespread,

prolonged major and record river flooding expected across central

Florida.

Only five hurricane have ever hit the United States as Category 5 storms. Ian could possibly be the sixth. At best, it’s going to be awful. Don’t take a chance with your life or that of your family.