Thousands of students walk out of school to protest Republican governor's anti-queer agenda

Young people shouldn’t have to correct the mistakes of adults, but thanks to Republicans who want to legislate certain identities out of existence, that’s exactly what many vulnerable and marginalized youth are doing. We’ve seen instances of this happening before, of course, with youth of color protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement and students rallying for abortion rights, as a few recent examples. One major story as of late comes to us out of Virginia, where it’s estimated that more than 12,000 students across 100 public schools walked out in opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ guidelines pushed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as reported by Blue Virginia.

As Daily Kos previously covered, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) introduced draft guidelines for school boards across the state that are, unfortunately, a considerable step backward in queer and trans rights and protections for students and staff. The guidelines were released on Sept. 16 and were met with immediate backlash—for good reason.

Among other nightmares, the guidelines allow staff to misgender and deadname students, to keep trans youth off of sports teams that align with their gender identity, and ban trans youth from bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. These policies seem to be a reaction to the decent trans-inclusive policies introduced by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

But students aren’t just mad. They’re fighting back with peaceful demonstrations, as we saw on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when thousands of students participated in a coordinated walkout.

