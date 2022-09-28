Oregon shows it’s serious about net-zero with North America’s first ‘hybrid’ renewables plant

The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.

Renewables are putting Lexington, Oregon, on the map. It’s the closest town in Morrow County to North America’s first renewables facility featuring wind, solar, and battery storage. On Wednesday, the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility was commissioned through a joint effort between NextEra and Portland General Electric. Initially a wind farm that launched in 2020, the facility includes 50-megawatt of solar and 30 megawatts of battery storage, which came online earlier this year.

The “hybrid” renewables facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes. That breaks down to 350 megawatts of generation and 30 megawatts of battery storage. It’s a step in the right direction for a state that enacted an ambitious climate pledge mandating its utilities to reach net-zero by 2040. Oregon needs significantly more renewables to come online to reach its goal. Data from 2020 shows the state using 53.7 million megawatt-hours.