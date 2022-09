A concerning number of American adults don't want to see more LGBTQ folks in Congress

Less than 5% of atheists said more queer representation in Congress would be a negative. Six percent of students said the same. Similarly, less than one in 10 women (7%) were against more openly queer representation.

And while about 34% of Republicans said it would be a bad thing, about a third of Republicans said it would have “no impact.” Twenty-nine percent of Republican women think more representation would be a bad thing. More than one-third of evangelicals are also against it. One-quarter of all Christian respondents are against it. Nearly one-quarter of all independent men are against it, while 14% of independent women are.

Atheists, students, Democratic women, Democrats overall, and Catholics were among the biggest supporters of more LGBTQ+ representation in Congress, coming in at nearly three-fourths support from atheists, and then 68%, 62%, 59%, and 49%, respectively.

Other big picture takeaways from this survey? Almost half of Americans are under 40 years old, but less than 10% of Congress is—in fact, just 5% are under 40. Nearly one-quarter of Congress members are in their 70s or 80s. Most Americans do want term limits as well as an age ceiling for Congress.

And what do the people want in a candidate? According to this polling, a candidate’s health is one of the most important things to consider, with 85% of respondents saying a candidate’s health was either “very” or “somewhat” important to them. About 60% of respondents said it would be a positive if candidates had business experience, and close to 80% said they wanted a candidate with a solid education.

Interestingly, the majority of respondents said a candidate being in touch with the wants and needs of the public was more important to them than someone with an extensive political background. Four out of 10 respondents said it would be a good thing to have more millennials represented in Congress.