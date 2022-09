Ron DeSantis admits to Hannity that he is 'thankful' for President Biden's help with Hurricane Ian

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took time away from syphoning millions of dollars of taxpayer money into the hands of his donors by way of inhumane political stunts to go on Fox News and actually thank President Joe Biden for not being like twice-impeached Donald Trump. Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida harder and faster than many expected, and the damage and flooding make a need for aid from the federal government essential.

On Sean Hannity’s Fox News barf-fest Tuesday evening, Gov. DeSantis skipped right past his previous fact-free rhetoric concerning President Biden not caring about Floridians, and said that the “Biden administration has approved a request for a pre-landfall declaration and did that very quickly,” adding that “we are thankful for that.” He even had to admit that it was his “sense, that the administration really wants to help.”

That’s quite a far cry from a few months ago, when the Florida man was telling the press that "There is one fella that just hates Florida, and his name is Joe Biden. He's always criticizing us, always trying to take potshots at Florida. He does things like take our medication, he stiffs storm victims of relief just because he doesn't like the governor."

RELATED STORY: Hurricane Ian hitting harder, faster, sooner than expected with catastrophic wind and storm surge