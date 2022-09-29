Caribbean Matters: A visit to Loíza, Puerto Rico—which was almost left behind after Hurricane Fiona

When the initial list of Puerto Rican municipalities eligible for U.S. disaster aid was announced on Sept. 21, there was an outcry when Loíza was the one spot on the map left out in an area where all others seemed to have been included. For context: Loíza is the small white area found in the top right of the sea of red in the map below.

Fingers were pointed at both the Biden Administration and Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

x President Biden declared a major disaster in most of Puerto Rico, but excluding (most notably)



1. The west, where hurricane Fiona made landfall



2. Loíza, noted Afro-Puerto Rican community https://t.co/rgUEmzfLW5 pic.twitter.com/jrovqTqpSW — midnucas #FueraLUMA 🇵🇷 (@midnucas) September 22, 2022

Amid outcry, the omissions were addressed, and three days later, more of Puerto Rico’s municipalities were included.

x "Metrocentrist" is how some Puerto Ricans are describing the efforts to recover after #HurricaneFiona



Today, FEMA updated the list of municipalities where residents can get assistance. It now includes Loíza and Arecibo, but many others are still missing. https://t.co/FukQL44MNq — Coral Murphy Marcos (@coralmerfi) September 24, 2022

Yet it was another three days of advocacy before the entirety of Puerto Rico was eligible for disaster relief. The outcry speaks to an awareness of past problems and issues that have never been resolved.

x Finally, FEMA included all 78 municipalities in #PuertoRico to major disaster declaration after #Fiona. Originally, many of most affected towns had been inexplicably excluded. A victory for community, NGO, and municipal advocacy. https://t.co/M3ysfyY2P2 — Dra. Mónica Feliú Mójer (@moefeliu) September 27, 2022

For those of you who don’t know the history of Loíza, it is one of the poorest areas of the island, and it is also one of the predominantly Black areas—a center of Afro-Boricua culture. There is a direct correlation between Loíza’s poverty and its Blackness. For a deeper dive, I’ve written about Loíza here in the past.

Only two weeks before Fiona, Lola Rosario Aponte wrote a feature on Loíza for Latino Rebels.

Situated in the northeast region of Puerto Rico, Loíza has for decades captivated visitors. Affectionately labeled the “Capital of Tradition,” this coastal town is widely known for mouth-watering seafood, seemingly endless shorelines, and its spectacular annual week-long festival honoring Saint James. And while many tourists venture outside of Old San Juan to experience the abundantly colorful sights and sounds this pueblo offers, they’ve only recently begun to see what loiceños have understood for generations: Loíza’s undisputed role as the mecca of Afro-Puerto Rican culture.

For outsiders to understand the issues regarding Loíza, a recent visit made to Loíza by Carlos Berríos Polanco, who can be found on Twitter as Vaquero2XL, may help. Polanco is a freelance Journalist and video essayist whose tweets always tell a story. Importantly, he gets the word out to people who don’t speak or read Spanish.

Here’s Polanco’s Sept. 25 Twitter thread depicting the aftermath, which you can also access via Threadreader.

Taller Salud, mentioned in Polanco’s story, is one of the many community-based organizations doing the work in Loíza. They have an English-language website to help convey the work they do to a larger audience on the mainland.

With that, I’ll let Polanco’s journalism end things this week. Look for even more updates on Puerto Rico in the comments, as well as the weekly Caribbean News Roundup.