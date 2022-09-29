Hurricane, coup-plotting Supreme Court spouse, averting a government shutdown has Congress hopping

The House is ready to rubber-stamp it and get it to President Joe Biden, relieved that there won’t be a fight over Manchin’s bill this time around. “Free at last! … the permitting is gone,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said Wednesday, speaking for all House Democrats. “I said that we’re not going to shut the government down, and we’re not.”
While the House waits for the bill, they’re doing some housekeeping on lower priority bills. But the real action will be in the Jan. 6 committee, where Ginni Thomas—spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—will appear. She’s going to be interviewed about her role in the insurrection.
Thomas was in close contact with Trump attorney John Eastman after the November election and before the insurrection. The committee has those emails, and it also has the emails Thomas sent to Arizona and Wisconsin lawmakers, urging them to overturn Biden’s election.
She was also in regular contact with Trump’s chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, including a Nov. 6, 2020, text when she told Meadows, “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.” As Mark Sumner wrote, “her access to the court, her connections with Eastman, her involvement in the ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign, and her ability to leverage Clarence Thomas’ position to gain access to anyone in Washington makes her a key figure in the scheme.”
Whether she actually will be forthcoming with information about any of that—including whether she plotted any of this with her husband—is the big question. We’ll find out soon enough.
