Judge Cannon hands Donald Trump an early Christmas gift by interfering with special master

Once again, Cannon has given Trump even more than he asked for, and this is after the 11th Circuit called her to task for all the issues with her previous ruling.

This new ruling shows Cannon once again serving the joint roles of judge and Trump’s lead attorney as she rejects portions of Dearie’s plan.

Upon review of the matter, the Court determines as follows. There shall be no separate requirement on Plaintiff at this stage, prior to the review of any of the Seized Materials, to lodge ex ante final objections to the accuracy of Defendant’s Inventory, its descriptions, or its contents. The Court’s Appointment Order did not contemplate that obligation; Defendant since has complied with the requirement to attest to its now-revised inventory and the parties and the Special Master now are situated to proceed forward with the review process pending exchange of the actual materials.

So the DOJ has verified the accuracy of its final inventory. And Cannon has relieved Trump of any obligation to say anything about the documents on the list. This isn’t just a gift for now: It’s one that Trump will still be unwrapping, in court and at his rallies, far into the new year.

But the biggest immediate present from Trump’s own judicial Santa is the gift of time. Plenty of time. Cannon repeats the groundless claim that Trump’s team made on Wednesday that the “11,000 documents approximate 200,000 pages of materials” and proceeds to push forward every date on Dearie’s calendar. And she doesn’t stop with her previous end date of Nov. 30.

… the Court hereby extends the end date for completion of the Special Master’s review and classifications from the prior date of November 30, to December 16, 2022.

That’s a full two months after Dearie had planned to be through with everything.

And there’s more. It’s not just that the end date has been pushed back. Dearie had planned for the process to move in stages, with some documents being cleared even as others were being evaluated. But Cannon recognizes that this might move things along too quickly to achieve all of Trump’s delay, delay, delay goals. So she casually burns that part of the plan.

The Plan also recommended that Plaintiff’s review and assertions of privilege be completed on a rolling basis. To avoid confusion … the Court determines that submission by Plaintiff to Defendant of one final comprehensive log is bettered suited to manage the process and resolve any disputes.

It’s certainly “bettered suited” to something.

In setting her original date, it was clear Cannon intended to make sure that nothing could be determined about these documents before the midterm elections. With this extension, she’s making doubly sure that the message is getting across: She is slow-walking this proceeding until there is absolutely no way it can hurt Republicans in November.

Having already been scolded by the appeals court, there is nothing Cannon can do to stop the DOJ from proceeding with criminal investigations involving the classified documents Trump held at Mar-a-Lago. But where it’s possible to give him assistance, she’s still doing everything she can … and then some.