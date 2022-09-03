NASA scrubs second attempt to launch Artemis I Moon mission

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft poised for the Artemis I mission. 3 Sep 2022.

As of this writing, NASA has halted the countdown on the launch of Artemis I while technicians investigate a leak in the hydrogen fueling line that supplies the giant rocket’s equally giant fuel tanks. The tank was only 8% full when the leak was detected, and as of 10:40 ET, NASA has gone through the sequence of reconnecting the line three times in hopes of making a good seal. So far, it hasn't solved the problem.

The issue is especially frustrating because NASA’s massive Space Launch System that’s meant to ferry the Orion capsule on a multi-week test flight around the Moon and home again, breezed past this point on Monday morning, before a combination of bad weather and a sticking valve caused a postponement of the flight until today.

The launch window for Saturday is long enough to absorb the delays so far and there is a degree of flexibility built into the schedule. So far NASA has not scrubbed or delayed the launch. There’s been a very deliberate effort to not rush this flight, which represents the first launch of the SLS after an 11-year program that has suffered from long delays. However, with the Atlantic hurricane season cranking up, pressure to get this rocket off the pad soon is mounting.

Check back with this article for updates, and for coverage of the launch if it occurs.