Cartoon: The Commitment to America

x Vimeo Video

If you’ve been enjoying my animation, join me on Patreon, where you can get prints, exclusive videos and other goodies — all while you help support my work !

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy recently released his party’s “ Commitment to America ,” which is of course meant to harken back to Republican victories (falsely) attributed to Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America.” How did McCarthy’s rollout go ?

Let’s just say the current leader of House Republicans is no Newt Gingrich. Picture a kid who triple-spaced his term paper and increased the margin widths as much as possible and you’ll have a good idea of the intellectual heft of McCarthy’s Commitment to America.

The vagueness of the Republican platform is likely intentional , in order to have more members sign on. The more fuzzy and abstract the document, the more crazies and slightly-less-crazy Republicans can find common ground. Who isn’t for a strong economy and good stuff like less criming in America? (The 2020 election results and conspiracies about satanic Democratic cabals may cause a tad more division within the party.)

Meanwhile, if things go Republicans’ way in the midterms, Kevin McCarthy wants to use his shiny new “commitment” as a platform to become the next speaker of the House . . . no matter how many white nationalist election-deniers sign on.