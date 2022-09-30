Iran update: Two weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, protests are far from over

Fifteen days after the protests began, there are still some videos showing large gatherings challenging the regime and the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Khamenei.
In addition to the internet shutdown—which is intended as much to prevent organizing within Iran as it is to prevent images of protests from reaching anyone outside Iran—there has been a crackdown on journalists, both Iranian and international, attempting to report on events. As The Times of London reports, that includes an arrest of the journalist who first covered Amini’s story and helped make what happened to her visible to women across Iran.
Niloufar Hamedi was arrested after breaking the news that Amini, 22, was in hospital following her arrest this month for “unsuitable attire” by the police force, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Hamedi is one of several reporters detained during the country’s worst protests since 2019.
The crackdown on sources of all kinds may have been somewhat effective. Certainly it’s more difficult to find images of large protests than it was a week ago. It’s unclear if large-scale protests are continuing in the streets of Tehran, where last week protesters pushed back and overwhelmed riot police sent to halt their march through the city. However, there are absolutely many acts of individual and small-scale defiance continuing in the capital.
And elsewhere in Iran, large-scale protests are absolutely continuing, even in the face of more brutal actions by the regime.
No matter how tightly the government clamps down, these women’s drive toward freedom appears unstoppable. And it’s spreading. It’s not just spreading to villages, towns, and cities throughout Iran; it’s spreading to places where the word “bravery” seems utterly inadequate.
These women are still calling for their freedom, even as men advance to tear up their signs and gunshots sound around them. They are unarmed. They know very well that they are liable to be beaten, imprisoned, and murdered. They are speaking up anyway. That’s not just inspiring: It’s humbling.
Comments are closed on this story.