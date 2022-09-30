Iran update: Two weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, protests are far from over

Tracking what’s happening in Iran has become much more difficult over the past week as the government has not just shut down internet access across much of the country, but taken extreme measures to limit cell phones and other means of getting information out. International governments have cooperated in opening spectrum for radio transmissions out of Iran, and satellite services, such as those offered by SpaceX, are possible, but access is rare and the government is taking steps to halt use of these alternatives. In addition, there have been mass arrests and dozens of people (at least) murdered by the regime in an effort to control protests.

As a result, there are many fewer images and much less information about what’s happening than in the first few days of the protests that followed the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iran’s “morality police.” However, that doesn’t mean that the protests there have died. In fact, large numbers of Iranians—in particular, Iranian women—are continuing to defy the demands of the theocratic regime. And there continue to be amazing shows of bravery, even among those who are intimately aware of the costs.