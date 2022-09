J.R. Majewski adds more stolen valor to his stolen valor

According to the AP, military documents show the real reason Majewski was demoted and barred from reenlisting was because he was busted for driving while intoxicated on a U.S. air base in Japan. The disciplinary record the AP obtained explains it with this quote: “When you decided to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after indulging in intoxicating liquor you brought discredit upon yourself, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron, and the Air Force. Further misconduct by you of any type will not be tolerated.”

In Majewski’s defense, it was in the year 2001. So he got that part right, at least. The campaign did not respond to The New York Times’ requests for comment on the story, but Majewski did send a statement to the Associated Press:

“This mistake is now more than 20 years old. I’m sure we’ve all done something as young adults that we look back on and wonder ‘what was I thinking?’ and I’m sure our parents and grandparents share these sentiments.”

Yes. No one is saying that you being a drunk driver, along with how much of a pathological liar you were, probably led to your military career being less productive than you might have hoped. The problem is that you continue to lie about both your achievements and your mistakes. That means two things: 1.) You haven’t grown enough to accept those mistakes and your responsibility for them, and 2.) you’re a liar. Listen: Donald Trump, the Grand Poobah of lying and liars like you, isn’t much better. Majewski at least enlisted in the service, whereas bunion-spur man Trump just had money and privilege to keep him out of the military.

Majewski could have saved himself a lot of grief if he just did what Trump does when lying: tell half the truth.

Just nix the “back” in that sentence and you can be just as full of shit as you were before, just as full of shit as Donald Trump, and half the liar you continue to be.

