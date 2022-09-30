Bitcoin mining is just as bad for the environment as burning gasoline, new study finds

Seriously, why are we still bothering with Bitcoin if the cost of mining it is so harmful to the environment?

Bitcoin (BTC) mining isn’t getting any better for the environment as cryptocurrency fans get ready to celebrate its 14th year in existence in early 2023. In fact, mining is only getting worse with time, according to a new study published in Nature. Researchers found that the comparison to gold is extremely misleading when it comes to the damage wrought by Bitcoin. They write that for every dollar mined in market value, 35 cents’ worth of climate damages were also generated. That puts Bitcoin more on par with beef production and gasoline burned for energy.

“As a share of gold’s market price, its climate damages average 4%; BTC’s 2016–2021 average climate damages are 8.75 times greater,” the study solemnly notes. Bitcoin’s total climate damage within that time period added up to around $12 billion globally. Researchers used the figure $100 per ton to calculate their social cost of carbon, which far exceeds the U.S.’s own estimates but is still woefully low compared to what researchers believe is the actual cost. When faced with the figure from another recent Nature study calculating the social cost of carbon as $185 per ton, that means Bitcoin’s damages add up much, much higher.