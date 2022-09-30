Herschel Walker says forget about him holding gun to his wife’s head because Jesus

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia.

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker is trying to out-Christian a pastor. In his latest attempt to gloss over his violent past, the former NFL star opted for a few Bible verses about redemption to gaslight his opponent.

In a recent interview with Christal Jordan, host of the YouTube show From Christal with Love XO, the former Heisman Trophy winner was asked about his history of domestic violence. He initially admitted that he has “had issues with mental illness” but then countered with, “He without sin cast the first stone. And does my opponent believe in redemption being a pastor? That’s what’s so funny,” Walker said.

Walker added he’s not going to talk about Democratic incumbent and senior pastor at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Sen. Raphael Warnock’s past. But he defended himself by saying that “he [Warnock] is talking about something I was a part of over 15 years ago [...] How can you bear false witness?” Walker says, implying that some of what Warnock has said is untrue—this coming from a guy who’s lied repeatedly about a slew of issues. “He has to answer to God himself,” Walker said.

RELATED STORY: Desperate for Georgians’ attention, detestable Herschel Walker makes a play for anti-trans voters