Herschel Walker says forget about him holding gun to his wife’s head because Jesus

So, the truth is, Walker did hold a gun to his wife’s head several times (and a knife to her throat) and tried to choke her. But it was over 15 years ago, so why should he have to talk about it now? Because he’s running for Senate.
It wasn’t Warnock who first brought up Walker’s past: It was the Republican Accountability Project—a political action committee (PAC) that holds Republicans accountable and works to unseat those who’ve tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
But aside from his past, the accusations from Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman that the Trump-endorsed nominee threatened to kill her, and his own admission to having multiple personality disorder, Walker has proven himself to be out of his league in this Senate run.
And yet he is the GOP nominee, so Georgians must continue listening to his babbling conservative, pro-life, transphobic rhetoric and ubiquitous untruths.
In October, Walker will face Warnock in a debate—which the former NFL player agreed to only after he negotiated to get the questions ahead of time.
Since Daily Kos began reporting on Walker after he announced his candidacy, we’ve uncovered lie upon lie about everything from graduating from the University of Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, to hiding the fact that he had any children other than his one 22-year-old son Christian, to the mammoth exaggerations about his business acumen, to the tall tale about the time he founded (or co-founded) the veteran's organization Patriot Support—which he did not. He recently tried to deny that former President Donald Trump ever said the 2020 election was stolen, and the latest discovery of lies about his companies’ alleged charitable donations, of which nearly none were able to be verified by The Washington Post.
So, how can anyone believe that Walker has changed since he threatened his wife?
The latest poll shows Walker trailing Warnock by 5 points.
Below is Walker’s full interview with Christal Jordan.
Comments are closed on this story.