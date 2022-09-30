GOP solution school shootings? Mental health. GOP response to mental health help to schools? No

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), said his legislation is intended to address the ripple effect of student mental health concerns through the school community. “Educators have been forced to play an outsized role in supporting and responding to students’ mental health needs, leading to increased depression and trauma among educators, their students, and the families and the community. However, our schools do not have the specialized staff necessary to respond to the increased prevalence and complexity of students’ mental health needs,” he said.

“Simply put, the Mental Health Matters Act delivers the resources students, educators, and families need to improve their well-being,” DeSaulnier added.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the ranking member on the Education committee who once tried to strip the word “shooting” from a bill about school shootings, didn’t just say the bill isn’t necessary; she said the “country would be better off without” it.

Somehow, it seems like Republicans don’t truly care about the mental health of young people. Go figure.

