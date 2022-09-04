Black family gets home appraisal of $472,000 while their white stand-in gets value of $750,000

A Black Baltimore couple looking to refinance their home at a lower interest rate were told that their house was worth $472,000. But that couldn't be right, Dr. Nathan Connolly and his wife, Dr. Shani Mott, told The New York Times. They’d purchased the house in 2017 for $450,000, and spent $5,000 for a new tankless water heater and $35,000 for other upgrades.

So the family ordered another appraisal months later, removing personal photos and having a white colleague stand in for them as the homeowner. Boom! Their house was suddenly valued at $750,000, they told the Times.

Drs. Mott and Connolly, a history professor at John Hopkins University with an expertise in redlining, filed a lawsuit against the company they used, the California-based loanDepot.

RELATED STORY: Black homeowners in Maryland get appraisal value that is less than the cost to build their home