Nuts & Bolts—Inside a Democratic campaign: Burning your most valuable resource

Charisma still matters

Your campaign can have all the money and time it needs. If your candidate cannot connect with the voters, it will not matter, period. The old adage has always been: Democratic voters fall in love, Republicans fall in line. There is a lot of truth to that adage. Unaffiliated or independent voters, depending on your state, and registered Democratic voters don’t turn out for candidates that don’t motivate them. Republican voters show up for everyone on their ballot and vote it all the way through.

We can talk about the psychology of this and why we should work to help make it change, but the easiest way to help change the outcomes for campaigns right now is to build up a connection with a candidate that makes them feel personally invested.

Charisma isn’t always about being an extrovert that everyone loves. Political charisma can begin in a lot of different ways that let the voter feel comforted or excited by a candidate. The candidate can seem like stability, or the candidate can be compassionate and have listening skills. Find something about your candidate that can connect with an audience and allows the audience to feel respected and appreciated to every time your candidate attends an event. Doing so builds that connection to turn your work into actual votes.

Your campaign isn’t a predatory lender—say ‘thank you’

You are really excited about a campaign in your home state. You’ve been waiting, and you don’t donate a lot of money every cycle, only the money you can afford to give. Finally, after a lot of thought, you give $200 to a candidate.

Over the next 24 hours, you receive four texts and two emails. How many are emails that thank you? A personal note? None. Instead, you found that you received one emergency pleading email saying that your candidate will fall short of the fundraising goals for the period, and a text saying they desperately need you. The other email you receive from the campaign talks about doom and gloom and how they have to catch up to their Republican opponent. Finally, a day later and within that time period, you get a last-minute text: Alejandro, we need you, please give. Wait. Who is Alejandro? That isn’t even your name! Doesn’t matter. They have it in the database now, and your name is officially changed, and they are going to ask you for money under this new name. Before people think that is too outrageous, let me say as a repeated Democratic donor that, last cycle, I found myself suddenly receiving emails asking me to give more money, pleading with me as Alejandro. How on earth they came up with that, I have no idea.

This is impersonal, it is harmful, and risks destroying your connection to your own activists. The people you are asking for money are not fools. In the internet age, they can all look up your finance report, and they know exactly how much cash on hand you have, and how well your fundraising is going. When you ask for more and more resources and you are still holding onto quite a bit of cash on hand, or you are breaking fundraising goals, So your message can come off pretty hollow. More than that, when you send a message saying you are running short of your goals, there will be some donors who question what kind of goals you had that you cannot operate. Because that seems like a “your campaign” problem, not a “my finances” problem.

I’ve been fortunate to receive some great thank you cards or at least an email. Give your donors a rest and show that you appreciate them. If the first email they receive after they have given any amount of money isn’t a thank you, then you are doing something very wrong. At least, I say that in my opinion.

Voters want to hear you have a plan to win

A large part of your campaign will obviously be about raising money and talking about your opponent. If you aren’t planning to spend quite a bit of time telling your voters: I will win then you are not going to go very far in any race your campaign participates in. I don’t care how much of a long shot your race is or whether or not your race is one solved in the primary. If you do not come out and say, “I should win, I can win, and we will win together,” then you are going to drive away donors, excitement, and volunteers.

I have this long-standing belief, and I’ve believed it for more than a decade and a half now. If you go into election night and there isn’t a part of you believing that you should win, that you deserve to win, and that you have a chance to win, then you did not plan well.

Candidates can be in a district that a Democratic candidate should lose by 30 points. You run hard, all the way, and you put part of your heart into it. Why are you asking anyone to give your campaign money or time if you aren’t going to have your own heart on the line on election day? Think about it. Your race can end in a win or a loss, but if you fight all the way and you believe in your race, you show that to your donors, your staff, and your volunteers. You let everyone know that at the end of the day, your race has an impact far beyond just the race you have for any office. It can help turn out voters for any other race and gives people more reason to turn out.

If you aren’t giving voters your plan to win and showing them you have an emotional involvement in the outcome, Democratic voters figure that out fast. Republicans may fall in line; our voters want to see people who put their heart into it. Every single time.