Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Information (Un)commons

Dana Milbank of The Washington Post writes that he feels so very sorry for the hurt fee-fees of insurrections and authoritarians and offers his apologies.

Is there no limit to the authoritarians’ hurt feelings? Insurrectionists are victims. Fascists are victims. Even right-wing fashion victims are victims. A new outlet calling itself “The Conservateur” just published an equine-themed fashion spread of Lara Trump, showing her atop a horse, barefoot, wearing a "gauze gown belted with clustered pearls.” Complains the Conservateur: “Despite her beauty and accomplishments ... Lara was never interviewed by Vanity Fair, Elle, Marie Claire or any of the other fashion and lifestyle magazines.” As the unauthorized spokesman for fashion magazines, I humbly and unreservedly apologize to the former president’s daughter-in-law for this unforgivable oversight. While I’m apologizing, let me offer one to the insurrectionists, as Trump demanded: I regret that the heads and bodies of police officers got in the way of your truncheons and flagpoles while you were engaging in Legitimate Political Discourse at the Capitol. I hope that you didn’t hurt your fingers while gouging their eyes, and that their blood didn’t stain your tactical assault gear; if it did, please send me the dry-cleaning bill! I am so sorry that, on your Normal Tourist Visit, you didn’t get to use your noose or all the guns stockpiled at the Comfort Inn in Alexandria. Please forgive me for previously quibbling with your plan to “hang Mike Pence” and your use of the Confederate flag in the halls of Congress. I apologize that you had to break windows and doors, climb scaffolding and rappel into the Senate chamber. My bad! Next time you want to overthrow an American election, just knock.

NOT!

It seems that I have been thinking along similar lines of former Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun- Times editor Mark Jacob.

x With all the arguments over whether MAGA Republicans are fascists, I reread William Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” to see how much the rise of Hitler and the rise of MAGA smell similar.

Conclusion: They do. This thread lists 10 ways. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/bgTLn4OLgb — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 2, 2022

x 1. A big lie about treachery is used to foment resentment.

Nazis: We didn’t really lose World War I. It was a “stab in the back” by Jews and other "November criminals."

MAGA: We didn’t really lose the 2020 election. It was a “steal” by politicians and Blacks in big cities. pic.twitter.com/fyJKCZbTbB — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 2, 2022

Those of you that follow my “What are you reading?” diary every Friday know that I just completed reading a 2-volume set of William Shirer’s reporter diaries on which The Rise and the Fall of the Third Reich was, in part, based.

I concur with Mr. Jacob. Read the entire tweetstorm (about 10 tweets) if you can; he provides photographs of specific passages of Rise and Fall.

There’s a lot of hit dogs hollerin’ about that tweetstorm, too, FWIW.

Political science professor Ian Anson writes for The Conversation that a lot of Americans think that they know a lot about politics when they don’t and he considers that bad for the country.

First, I asked respondents a series of basic questions about American politics. This quiz included topics like which party controls the House of Representatives – the Democrats – and who the current Secretary of Energy is – Jennifer Granholm. Then, I asked them how well they thought they did on the quiz. Many respondents who believed they were top performers were actually among those who scored the worst. Much akin to the results of a famous study by Dunning and Kruger, the poorest performers did not generally realize that they lagged behind their peers. Of the 1,209 people who participated, around 70% were overconfident about their knowledge of politics. But this basic pattern was not the most worrying part of the results. The overconfident respondents failed to change their attitudes in response to my warnings about political falsehoods. My investigation showed that they did read the statements, and could report details about what they said. But their attitudes toward falsehoods remained inflexible, likely because they – wrongly – considered themselves political experts.

Muna Khan muses for Pakistan’s oldest English-language newspaper Dawn about the significance of Margaret Sullivan’s and Brian Stelter’s departures from the media criticism profession for the United States and Pakistan.

Press freedom cannot function in a democracy where non-state actors pull the plug on media outlets at will, rendering thousands unemployed. One can’t get a healthy democracy without press freedom so all stakeholders need to learn how to be held accountable. If done fairly, where audiences see themselves and their concerns represented in news coverage, perhaps a trust in media can be rebuilt. This is especially critical as an election looms in Pakistan at a time of heightened polarisation. Sullivan’s prescription for US journalists is applicable here too: “less live campaign coverage, more context and though­tful framing, and more fearless straight talk from news leaders about what’s at stake… .” Media’s incessant live coverage of Trump, Modi, Khan, etc was a great disservice to audiences who were none the wiser. Attempts like publishing live fact checks during speeches have done little to squash misinformation. I think there’s more value in providing adequate context to the speeches.

The Media Insight Project, “a collaboration of the American Press Institute (API) and The AP‑NORC Center for Public Affairs Research,” studied the daily media habits of Millennials and Gen Z and noted that, overall, the two generations do not trust the news that they read.

A new in-depth survey of 16- to 40-year-olds shows that members of the Gen Z and Millennial generations are active consumers of news and information, with nearly a third of them willing to pay for it. But their relationship with the news is complex — their trust in the press is low, many are experiencing digital fatigue, and they are worried about misinformation in both traditional and social media.[...] The high levels of news consumption among 16- to 40-year-olds are similar to results the Media Insight Project found in 2015, when it researched how Millennials get news. But this study also finds significant changes from 2015. Facebook has lost its place as the dominant social media platform among this population. In 2015, 57% of Millennials reported using Facebook for news every day, dwarfing all other social media pathways to news. Today, that number has fallen to 40% among Millennials and Gen Z. And, among the youngest cohort, ages 16 to 24, just 32% use Facebook for news every day.1 Almost as many Americans ages 16 to 40 now get news daily from YouTube (37%) and Instagram (34%), which is owned by Facebook’s parent company, Meta, followed by TikTok (29%), Snapchat (24%), and Twitter (23%). But having more choices online has not made people happier or more trusting of what they find. Today less than a third (32%) of 16- to 40-year-old Americans find the news enjoyable or entertaining, down from 53% in 2015. And only about a quarter of 16- to 40-year-olds have a positive view of the news media generally.

Heather C. McGhee and Victor Ray of The New York Times write about the Freedom Schools founded during the 1960’s by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee as a model education for the preparation of citizenship.

...According to PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression, legislatures in 36 states have proposed 137 bills that would limit teaching about race, gender and American history. Nineteen censorship bills have become law in the past two years. In our increasingly diverse nation, insulating students from lessons about racism will create a generation ill equipped to participate in a multiracial democracy. When partisan politicians ban the teaching of our country’s full history, children are purposely made ignorant of how American society works. And the costs of this ignorance to American democracy will be borne by us all. Fortunately, our shared American history offers models of the kind of education that can unite students and communities to produce a solidarity dividend — a positive public good that we can create only by working together across racial and socioeconomic lines. Black people in Jim Crow Mississippi lived under racial authoritarianism so strict and violent that it is hard to imagine today. But lies and omissions about history were essential to the program of Jim Crow subjugation. Lost Cause mythology, which downplayed slavery as a cause of the Civil War, replaced factual history. Students, regardless of race, were taught that Black people were inferior. And many white employers thought Black people should learn only enough for proficiency in menial Jim Crow jobs. schools in poor Black communities that offered a truthful education that was explicit about racial oppression and the denial of political rights. That’s why the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee sent volunteers to the Mississippi Delta during the 1964 Freedom Summer, to foundin poor Black communities that offered a truthful education that was explicit about racial oppression and the denial of political rights.

My home is Chicago and my hometown is Detroit and David Daley of the Guardian writes that for the first time in my lifetime, the city of Detroit (~80% Black) will be without any Black representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Detroit has been represented by at least one Black member of Congress since 1955. That’s four years before Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, three years before Ozzie Virgil became the first person of African descent to play for the Detroit Tigers, and 17 years before General Motors hired its first Black automotive designer in 1972. Now that long, proud run is nearing an end. After this November’s elections, Detroit – nearly 80% Black, the largest percentage, by far, of any major American city – will probably be left without any Black representation in the House of Representatives. An era that covered parts of eight decades, and the careers of heavyweights such as Representatives John Conyers and Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick will close. How is this possible? This is a story about redistricting, good intentions and unintended consequences, about population loss and suburban growth. It’s about the cold, unforgiving math of our political system, and the way overcrowded primaries divide votes and distort outcomes. And it points to the electoral reforms we desperately need – especially ranked-choice voting, but also an end to single-member congressional districts – if we’re to avoid having the nation’s largest Black majority city lacking representation that looks like the majority of its citizens.

Steven Neukam of the Texas Tribune reports that some immigration advocates think that Governor Greg Abbott’s policy of voluntary busing of migrants to sanctuary cities might not be such a bad thing.

The voluntary busing policy, part of the governor’s Operation Lone Star initiative to slow the number of migrants crossing the border, may actually incentivize migrants coming through Central America and Mexico to reach Texas, Nuñez said. Nuñez added that nonprofits often try to provide the transportation to get immigrants to their desired destinations but lack the funds to serve everyone who needs it. Instead, they can help them purchase transportation if the migrant already has the money.[...] Immigration experts say the governor’s effort to score political points is making it easier for migrants to stay in the country. “What this shows is the unintended consequences of bumper sticker policy,” said Michelle Mittelstadt, director of communications for the Migration Policy Institute. “Perhaps it was not fully thought out that busing people to what the governor has described as a ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ ... you are likely to achieve different outcomes in immigration court cases.”

Sarah Owermohle writes for STATnews that now that new COVID-19 boosters are being shipped to the nation’s pharmacies, the Biden Administration is wondering what to do about the millions of original COVID-19 vaccines.

There are more than 20 million Moderna doses and roughly 30 million Pfizer and BioNTech doses currently in the national stockpile, according to one senior administration official. That does not include millions already dispatched to pharmacies around the nation. The administration is unsure how to use those shots now. Between 200,000 to 300,000 people above the age of 12 are still getting their first or second shot each week, the official said — meaning there is still use for the original vaccines — but demand will plummet as the updated vaccines move across the country. By the middle of this past weekend, nearly 4 million doses of the variant-targeting bivalent vaccines will be dispatched to roughly 15,000 sites, the official said. That’s a fraction of the overall 175 million doses of the new vaccines the government ordered to battle the BA.5 and BA.4 wave and curb an expected fall case surge.\ Nearly 80 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine, while 67 percent are considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers have hardly budged for months as vaccine holdouts resist outreach campaigns — leaving the question of whether the stockpiled primary doses could become obsolete.

Finally today, Mitch Shin of The Diplomat reports on a trilateral meeting of the national security advisors of South Korea, Japan, and the United States about the continuing nuclear threat from North Korea.

Amid the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threat, the trilateral and bilateral meetings of the security chiefs were held in order to reaffirm the joint and united response. “If North Korea conducts its seventh nuclear test, the corresponding measure would be completely different,” Kim said after the trilateral meeting on Thursday. Kim also pointed out that his counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, agreed to respond to the North’s nuclear test in a serious manner. While reiterating Seoul’s hawkish stance on the North’s nuclear and missile threats, Kim emphasized that “the trilateral cooperation of the U.S., South Korea and Japan would be maximized, with the coordination with the international community, to make North Korea realize that it was a wrong decision” if it conducted the nuclear test.

Have a good day, everyone!