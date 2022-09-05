Unions build power and fight inequality for all workers

This Labor Day, let’s remember a few things, starting with one big one: If every eligible worker in the United States were part of a union, the nation would be a much more equal, healthy place.

Why?

It’s not just wages, though unionized workers do earn, on average, 10.2% more than equivalent workers in their industries. It’s also that workers in unions are much more likely than non-union workers to have employer-provided health insurance: 95% to 69%. And paid sick days: 92% to 77%.

Unions also help close racial and gender gaps. “Black workers represented by a union are paid 13.1% more than their nonunionized peers. Hispanic workers represented by unions are paid 18.8% more than their nonunionized peers,” the Economic Policy Institute’s Celine McNicholas and Eve Tahmincioglu note. Additionally, “Hourly wages for women represented by a union are 4.7% higher on average than for nonunionized women with comparable characteristics.”

But in addition to those advantages of union membership for union members, union strength benefits the broader public.