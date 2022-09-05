Unions build power and fight inequality for all workers

This Labor Day, let’s remember a few things, starting with one big one: If every eligible worker in the United States were part of a union, the nation would be a much more equal, healthy place.
Why?
It’s not just wages, though unionized workers do earn, on average, 10.2% more than equivalent workers in their industries. It’s also that workers in unions are much more likely than non-union workers to have employer-provided health insurance: 95% to 69%. And paid sick days: 92% to 77%.
Unions also help close racial and gender gaps. “Black workers represented by a union are paid 13.1% more than their nonunionized peers. Hispanic workers represented by unions are paid 18.8% more than their nonunionized peers,” the Economic Policy Institute’s Celine McNicholas and Eve Tahmincioglu note. Additionally, “Hourly wages for women represented by a union are 4.7% higher on average than for nonunionized women with comparable characteristics.”
But in addition to those advantages of union membership for union members, union strength benefits the broader public.
Comments are closed on this story.