I found my people at Netroots (and Daily Kos) fighting the climate crisis

From attending inspiring panels touching on California's solar wins to how Democrats across the country can win big running on climate, it's been an inspiring moment to fight climate change.

I can’t help but keep thinking about how much different my life was a year ago as one of the only named storms of this hurricane season begins to form in the Atlantic right now. Exactly a year to the day ago, I was sweating my ass off making sandwiches with World Central Kitchen before switching to their plating team where I worked some of the hardest days I’ve ever experienced. Throughout those weeks and leading into the time I spent helping with recovery efforts with the likes of SBP and Louisiana Just Recovery Network, every single one of the people around me gave me strength through their commitment to this fight.

Each one of us had been touched by climate-worsened disaster, either owing to the latest storm or having experienced other life-threatening crises like wildfires and flooding. Something I’ve found since I hit the ground running at Daily Kos is that some of the most passionate folks fighting climate change in the progressive space, too, have been the most heavily impacted. I wish for no one to go through such tragedy, but knowing that climate change affects us all is crucial in battling it. A few weeks ago at Netroots, I had the pleasure of linking up with those in the movement, both community members and advocates from all walks of life. And I can safely say I’ve found what feels like home.