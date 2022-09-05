I found my people at Netroots (and Daily Kos) fighting the climate crisis

It’s folks like RL Miller with Climate Hawks Vote and the wonderful Lefty Coaster who made my time at Netroots life-changing. I’ve been on the fence about staying in journalism for a while because honestly, sometimes it feels like writing about an issue isn’t enough. I tend to doubt what I’m doing because I spent so much time going out and “doing the work” with mucking and gutting, rebuilding, and even just bagging sandwiches. But many hands make light work and no role should be dismissed, for we can all make an impact in this space.
I was reinvigorated at Netroots from hearing about the major advancements in California putting solar on the map, in panels addressing the disinformation that makes it that much harder to build the coalitions we need to equitably bring forth a renewable-powered world. And I saw that there is hope even in the political process and that candidates can and should run on the most pressing issue of our lifetime. I may still one day make the leap to working on wind turbines and personally taking this fight to different heights for myself. (Pun absolutely intended; wind turbines are hundreds of feet tall, yet when I did stage work, I ended up on catwalks in the Superdome well exceeding that!) For now, I’m more than content sharing the successes, the battles, and the awe-inspiring innovations that I firmly believe will make the world a better place.
