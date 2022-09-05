Distract yourself from the current sad news with happy things that happened this month

Girl Scouts announcing a new cookie

Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. I don't know about you, but I just can’t get enough of those cookies, so a new one is definitely some happy news! According to the press release, the thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™. It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint, but has the same chocolate dip. The cookie will also be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only.

"We hope that we'll hear some healthy competition from folks – maybe a little Thin Mint-Raspberry Rally battle," Wendy Lou, the chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, told NPR.

Army plans to create the first tactical bra for female soldiers

For the first time, the United States Army is creating a tactical bra for female soldiers. According to the Army Times, the bra—also called the Army Tactical Brassiere—is in development at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Massachusetts.

Four different prototypes of the bra are allegedly being developed at the moment. The Solider Center’s Design Pattern Prototype Team is expected to present the prototypes for evaluation this fall to the Army Uniform Board, the Army Times reported.

The bra aims to add an extra layer of protection for female soldiers and will be worked into their body armor. If approved, it would make the garment the first tactical bra to be added to the U.S. Army’s uniform.

IRS plans to forgive penalties for taxpayers who filed late

The Internal Revenue Service announced in August that it will waive and refund penalties for Americans who filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns late.

The relief program will automatically wipe away two years’ worth of “failure to file” penalties, which usually require taxpayers who miss the IRS’ filing deadline to pay 5% of unpaid tax per month.

Almost 1.6 million taxpayers who have already paid fines for failure to file, penalties for their 2019 or 2020 returns will automatically be refunded by the end of next month, the agency said in a statement.

The FDA made it easier to obtain hearing aids

In regulations issued Aug. 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that some hearing aids will be offered over the counter starting in the fall. The final rule is effective 60 days from the regulation’s publication, meaning that consumers could see over-the-counter hearing aids on the shelves of community pharmacies nationwide by October 2022.

The agency’s announcement referenced studies estimating that about 30 million Americans experience hearing loss, but only about one-fifth of them get help. Costs for hearing aids often limit who has access to them since getting them often includes visits with an audiologist, which can range from about $1,400 to $4,000 or more, The New York Times reported.