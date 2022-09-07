GOP attacks MSNBC host for suggesting probe into possible Trump link to more security threats

Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted on Monday: “Why does @MSNBC continue to allow @JoyAnnReid to spout baseless conspiracy theories on their airwaves?”

The New York Post accused Reid of making unsubstantiated claims connecting Trump's "possession of classified documents" with a "'rash' of deaths among America's spies."

The thing about Reid, though, is that she’s not rattling off rants at home. Her opinions and inquiries happen to be televised. So when the GOP attempts to misclassify what she says, there’s a record of their web of lies.

One example Reid gave of an event authorities have been unable to evaluate from the lens of potential Trump involvement was covered by The New York Times last October. The newspaper reported then that counterintelligence authorities admitted "too many people it recruits from other countries to spy for the U.S. are being lost."

“We are not saying that we know that there is some connection between the purloined documents and those events,” Reid said, “but they did happen at a time when Trump did have custody of some really sensitive information that he shouldn’t have had.”

Reid went on to list another example:

You think about Viktor Vekselberg, who’s being investigated for something else, for fraud, but he’s a Russian oligarch, sort of Trump in crony world—his house recently got raided. His yacht got seized. He’s being investigated for something totally different, but Trump knows the kinds of people who one might want to investigate who might want to do bad things to the United States and might not be on our side, and I wonder how frustrated law enforcement must be knowing that they can’t look into any of that.

Former U.S. Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took Reid’s suggestion a step further, and his comments didn’t exactly make The New York Post’s headline or attract the kind of GOP condemnation that Reid did on Twitter.

Kirschner said that “both our intelligence community and our law enforcement community must be beside themselves right now because Donald Trump absolutely has information and evidence about how those documents that he stole and unlawfully concealed at Mar-a-Lago might have compromised national security.”

Kirschner stated:

The reason I state that definitively is because he knows who he showed them to, who he let copy them, who he let take a snapshot of them, who he might have given, or worse, sold the information that was in those 43 empty classified documents folders. He has this information in his head, at least some of it. And from outward appearances, Joy, our federal government has done nothing to extract it from him.

Kirschner called for Trump’s arrest, explaining that federal authorities have probable cause. "Arrest him. Mirandize him—not withstanding the Supreme Court’s recent opinion, Miranda's still a thing—and then interrogate him if he waves his Miranda rights,” Kirschner said, “and extract from him information that can protect our national security.”

Lawyer and comedian Dean Obeidallah, another guest on Reid’s show, said during the discussion that President Joe Biden talked about political violence being how democracies die.

"I’m glad President Biden tried to walk that gap between, ‘here are good Republicans—there’s still some—and then here’s MAGA,” Obeidallah said. “So it's no longer Republicans versus Democrats. It's Americans versus MAGA, and that’s the fight and the framing I would like to see going forward."

Watch another portion of Reid’s panel discussion featuring journalist and attorney Elie Mystal here:

