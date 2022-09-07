House Republicans try to rebrand their tired talking points as an exciting new vision for the nation

Republicans are pledging "An economy that's strong," aka, “Can we please talk about inflation and gas prices? Please? Even though gas prices have been dropping for more than two months?”

Their next plank is "A nation that’s safe,” capitalizing on their own lies about migrants and fentanyl and adding shots about “woke district attorneys” and “an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party.”

Then comes "A future that's free," which definitely does not mean life free of student debt or mass incarceration, but rather attacks on and privatization of public education, an attack on “Democrat Socialist drug takeover” (translation: Democratic moves to lower the cost of prescription drugs through policies like Medicare drug price negotiation), and a tantrum about Google marking Republican campaign emails as spam because they are spam. Freedom to send spam is quite the rallying cry.

And finally, "A government that's accountable," a category that starts with a pledge to use a Republican House majority to harass the Biden administration but then somehow expands to include a complaint that “Banks have denied loans to Conservatives and gun retailers” and one that “Early voting in Georgia in 2022 came in at nearly triple Georgia’s 2018 level,” which … what? Bank loan practices fall under accountable government? An increase in early voting in a single state is in itself so suspicious it should be a top concern for Congress?

Each of the planks of the Commitment to America comes with a mini “field guide” basically suggesting that Republican candidates should talk about these issues and find people in their districts whose stories highlight the (incoherent and often false) talking points of the Commitment. There’s nothing new here, no road map for a Republican majority.

It’s all basically a repackaging of existing Republican talking points in an effort, again, to change the subject to what Republicans have been trying to talk about all along. Reporters and the public are talking about Republican extremism on abortion to an inconvenient degree? Republican outrage over the “raid” on Mar-a-Lago has become difficult to maintain as more and more incriminating information has come out? It’s simple! Rebrand the existing talking points as a formal “Commitment to America,” release a video with a backdrop of white people and a soundtrack of tinklingly upbeat elevator music, and count on reporters to bite on it as something new.

There are thousands of elections on the ballot this year, and Democratic campaigns all over the country need your help to get out the vote. Mobilize is your one-stop shop to get connected with campaigns anywhere in the country that need volunteers to call, text, write, and knock on doors. Click here to view GOTV opportunities near you.

RELATED STORIES:

GOP Leader McCarthy should not be counting his chickens ahead of November election

As GOP's electoral walls crumble, Republicans run from abortion and Trump