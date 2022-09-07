'What we've got here is a failure to communicate': Oath Keeper ringleader wants trial delayed

Prosecutors say the group orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop certification of the 2020 election and deployed a heavily weaponized and organized “quick reaction force” to carry out the task. Fellow Oath Keepers facing similar charges were split off from Rhodes earlier this year due to the logistical demands of the court—there were too many defendants to try at once, even in a larger ceremonial courtroom.

The second group goes to trial in February and those defendants include Oath Keepers Edward Vallejo, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, and David Moerschel.

Rhodes fired his lawyers Philip Linder and James Bright and replaced them with Edward Tarpley Jr., a Louisiana-based attorney with conservative leanings who once made a failed run for that state’s attorney general role. The termination of Bright and Linder was not contested by either attorney.

Tarpley contends Rhodes has “not heard from his attorneys in over three weeks,” nor has he been visited by them in two months. Several phone calls have also gone unanswered, Rhodes claims.

Rhodes’ new attorney also repeated an assertion oft-heard at previous motion hearings: There simply has not been enough time to review the voluminous discovery at hand.

“Defendant Rhodes, facing potential life imprisonment in the most serious case among all 850+ Jn. 6 cases, is scheduled to begin trial just three weeks from now, by a hostile jury pool that is some 95% Democrat,” Tarpley wrote.

The need to delay the trial is no fault of Rhodes’, he continued.

Linder and Bright failed to notify Rhodes of multiple deadlines and ahead of trial, both attorneys planned to take personal vacations, the motions states.

“Rhodes is a Yale Law School graduate with legal training, experience, and education. Yet Rhodes’ two prior counselors do not materially communicate with Rhodes regarding trial preparation, witness discovery, evidence selection, or even basic defense strategy. Now the clock has run out on Rhodes’s defense plans with Bright and Linder. Without additional time for Rhodes’ new defense counsel to prepare for trial, Rhodes’ fundamental 5th and 6th amendment rights will be violated,” Tarpley wrote.

Neither Bright nor Linder immediately returned a request for comment to Daily Kos on Wednesday.

Rhodes seeks not only to sever himself from other codefendants but he also anticipates filing motions anew to compel deposition from Ray Epps. Epps has long been a figure at the middle of a debunked conspiracy theory peddled by former President Trump and his allies in Congress. The theory has suggested that it was the FBI that incited the mob on Jan. 6.

The Texas Oath Keeper also wants the Jan. 6 committee to provide him with transcripts of witness interviews, including those with GOP operative Roger Stone, “Stop the Steal” founder and conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander, Latinos for Trump founder Bianca Gracias, and Michael Greene, aka Michael Simmons. Simmons was charged this June with conspiracy to obstruct congressional proceedings. According to his indictment, prosecutors say Simmons was an operation leader for the Oath Keepers. A member of the extremist Oath Keepers group since 2017, in the past, Simmons told the outlet Mother Jones that he did not support Trump or President Joe Biden. He also claimed to have provided security to Roger Stone on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes, Simmons said, paid him for this work.

“It’s a job,” Simmons told Mother Jones in July 2021 . “If you’re gonna bring me and help set up executive protection for these guys, it’s like ‘Okay, cool.'”

During an appearance before Mehta this August, Rhodes requested a delay on the grounds that this summer’s public Jan. 6 hearings prejudiced him and made a fair trial impossible. Mehta dismissed the request but said he would reconsider it only if the transcripts were released on the eve of his trial and if they contained specific details about his indictment.

“Whether this trial is held in September, November or December or January, the news media is going to continue to cover the events of Jan. 6, before the September hearings or after the September hearings. We’re not going to avoid that publicity by virtue of moving this trial for a few months,” Mehta said on Aug. 8.

To prepare for trial, Rhodes also wants to interview key Jan. 6 committee witnesses like former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. When she went under oath before the committee, Hutchinson testified that she heard discussions where the Oath Keepers were discussed, as well as the extremist group known as the Proud Boys. The organizations were mentioned at meetings with Trump and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

This story is developing.