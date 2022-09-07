Tucker Carlson's job ads claim he values diversity, but that's not what he tells his viewers

Media Matters for America (MMFA):

Tucker Carlson has been one of the media’s most outspoken opponents of diversity, stating that “diversity isn't our strength” and workplace diversity policies lead to “warring tribes fighting each other for the spoils.” But postings for jobs with the Fox News host contain language claiming that “we are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion” and that diversity makes “great things happen.” Carlson is the host of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Originals and Tucker Carlson Today. He uses his top-rated Fox News program to push white nationalist talking points. One of Carlson’s go-to narratives has been complaints against pro-diversity rhetoric and policies, including in the workplace.

As MMFA’s Eric Hananoki points out, anti-diversity efforts are a major part of Carlson’s shtick, whether he’s defending the workplace from People Who Are Not White, or protecting “real Americans” from immigration.

In the past, Carlson has also fretted that “our leaders are radically and permanently changing our country, wholly on the basis of their faith that diversity is, in fact, our strength.” And in case you’re still not grokking his meaning, he spelled it out clearly in black and white. Mostly in white, though: “Diversity isn’t our strength.”

He also insists that diversity is dangerous—to white people. In May, The New York Times’ Nicholas Confessore and Karen Yourish noted that

No public figure has promoted replacement theory more loudly or relentlessly than the Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has made elite-led demographic change a central theme of his show since joining Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. A Times investigation published this month showed that in more than 400 episodes of his show, Mr. Carlson has amplified the notion that Democratic politicians and other assorted elites want to force demographic change through immigration ...

Consider this September 2018 quote from the fascistic seafood scion that would make even Rudy Giuliani flinch: “How precisely is diversity our strength? Since you've made this our new national motto, please be specific as you explain it. Can you think, for example, of other institutions such as, I don't know, marriage or military units, in which the less that people have in common, the more cohesive they are? Do you get along better with your neighbors or your co-workers if you can't understand each other or share no common values?”

Yes, God forbid we make an attempt to understand and appreciate coworkers from different cultures and backgrounds. As we all know, life is only worth living if the guy sitting in the next cubicle likes the same brand of processed bologna slices as you do.

Of course, Carlson, whose family fortune was built on middle-class Americans’ penchant for shoving unhealthy, warmed-over garbage into their heads on a near-daily basis, is now making money hand over fist by following the same formula. But his venture depends on a uniformity of purpose that simply leaves many “diverse” candidates out. That said, frothing right-wing agitators are always welcome to apply, as MMFA reported in June!

Paul Escandon, a far-right documentary filmmaker, podcast host, and associate of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, claimed on social media that he interviewed to work with one of Fox News’ most-watched television hosts Tucker Carlson and his team. Escandon’s alleged interview continues a pattern of Carlson’s team collaborating with and hiring white nationalist and extremist-linked staffers. [...] Carlson and his team have a history of working with extremist and white nationalist-linked individuals. In 2021, Carlson’s team collaborated with Scooter Downey, a director of alt-right and white nationalist documentaries. Downey wrote Carlson’s Patriot Purge documentary, a conspiracy theory-laden, InfoWars-style three part series about the January 6 insurrection. The series and its wild claims were nothing more than fascist propaganda. In 2020, it was revealed that one of Carlson’s writers, Blake Neff, was pushing white supremacist content and making racist posts on AutoAdmit, an online forum that’s known for hosting questionable content. Tucker Carlson Tonight has also hosted numerous guests with links to white nationalism.

No word yet on whether Escandon, director of a “sympathetic” film about the walking hate crime that is Fuentes, ever did get that gig with Tucker. Given Carlson’s dedication to diversity, one can only imagine he has interviews lined up with a wide range of incels whose basements all smell like quiet desperation and Funyuns.

Of course, none of this should surprise us. Without hypocrisy, all conservatives have left is their gauche Ronald Reagan Franklin Mint shit. But if Tucks ever wants to rejoin polite society, maybe he should think about reading his own company’s hiring policy before popping off again.

