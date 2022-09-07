Republicans hate Biden’s student debt plan, and know they can count on the Supreme Court to end it

So he and the Heritage Foundation are out trawling for plaintiffs, a favorite pastime of Republicans who don’t want people to have nice things, like access to health care or well-funded public education, or affordable college. Or a say in what happens to their bodies, or who they marry. Thanks to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court is right there with them.

Never mind that the legal authority exists for Biden to cancel student debt. Never mind that that legal authority came in 2003 under a Republican president—George W. Bush—following the 9/11 attack. The Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students (HEROES) Act was enacted to relieve some of the financial burden on the cannon fodder Bush and Dick Cheney were sending off to fight an unjust war in Iraq, but was written to apply “in times of war or military operation or national emergency.” The former guy used it to postpone student loan payments at the beginning of the pandemic, the national emergency we are still under.