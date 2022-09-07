Senate Democrats could notch two more big accomplishments before November

Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer must bring the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to a vote. That bill is supposedly supported by 13 Republican senators, so it shouldn’t be a problem getting it passed, whereas if Democrats lose the Senate, its chances will fade in a lame-duck session and be virtually nonexistent in a Republican-controlled Senate.

Again, we’re talking about an important policy—guaranteeing pregnant workers reasonable accommodations so they can stay healthy while keeping their jobs—that is also good politics. In addition to its Republican support in Congress, a 2020 poll found it had overwhelming public support. And if Republicans who have supported it to this point suddenly decide they can’t allow Democrats another win and vote it down, they’re showing themselves. The politics are good for Democrats either way, but only if they hold the vote.

Yet advocates are seriously concerned that Schumer shows no signs of bringing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) to the floor for a vote, despite claiming to support the bill himself.

“This is not a controversial bill,” A Better Balance’s Dina Bakst told Politico. “Passing PWFA should be a no-brainer.”

“Instead, we’re in the position of having to beg Senate leadership to bring this urgently needed and wildly popular legislation to the floor for a vote.”

Seriously, Chuck, what gives?

It’s time to bring these two important pieces of legislation to a vote now, while Democrats know for sure they have the chance to do so. In the best case, they become two more important achievements for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden (while some Republican senators cast very unpopular votes). In the worst case, they show the public who stands where.

