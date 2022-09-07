Warnock agrees to debate Walker—only if Walker debates a second time without questions in advance

The Warnock campaign released an ad recently challenging Walker to follow through on his promises to debate and “quit the games.”

Walker has accused the Warnock camp of only wanting to debate in situations where his donors are running things.

Fulks told the AJC in August that the senator already accepted “three well-established Georgia debates,” despite Walker’s claims that he was ready to debate “any day of the week.” Fulks added that “nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”

But the reality is that Walker only agreed to the Savannah debate after media conglomerate Nexstar agreed to supply the questions ahead of time. Walker has denied that he asked for the topics and tweeted that “it doesn’t matter what the topics are because [Warnock] can’t win on any of them.”

x .@ReverendWarnock needs to put his big man pants on and join me in a debate for the people in his backyard that will be televised statewide. It doesn’t matter what the topics are because he can’t win on any of them. October the 14th is the debate for the people. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 26, 2022

Warnock’s team has said that he would gladly accept the Savannah debate, but Walker would have to agree to another debate at either Mercer University on Oct. 13 or at the Atlanta Press Club debate on Oct. 16—without the topics in advance.

Lauri Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club told the AJC the debate remains on the calendar, and if Walker declines to show, he’ll be represented by an empty podium. Walker has previously refused to debate at Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism because he claimed it conflicted with Sunday night football; the debate falls on a Thursday.

Dodging debates is nothing new for Georgia’s cowardly Republican nominees. Walker refused to debate during the primaries in May, and in 2018, Gov. Brian Kemp refused a final debate with Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.