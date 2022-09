Report details exactly why Mehmet Oz kept pushing hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

So much snake oil on one stage.

Mehmet Oz’s campaign to become the next senator from Pennsylvania continues to stumble along. First there was the crudités fiasco, then the “how many homes does Oz own” imbroglio, followed by wishy-washy abortion concepts, which he coupled with failed attempt after failed attempt to go on the offensive. There’s also a recently dug-up radio interview where Oz explained how people didn’t need to be so puritanical about incest. For real. At every point, Democratic candidate John Fetterman has been there to remind everyone that the two men are running for an important job that should be given to a serious person with serious policy ideas—and Mehmet Oz isn’t that guy.

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that Oz owns stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific, as well as McKesson. Those are the pharmaceutical companies that supply and distribute the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Mehmet Oz’s nonprofit has seen support come its way from Sanofi—a France-based pharma company that used to make hydroxychloroquine. Why is that news? Mehmet Oz was one of the Trump surrogates that went around continuing the promotion of the anti-malaria drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Mehmet Oz wasn’t the only Republican pushing hydroxychloroquine the past couple of years and like the rest of them, Oz seems to have been simply making money off of the panic pill-buying he and Trump and others were able to induce among the public. The important thing to remember is that the money people like Trump and Oz made promoting a completely ineffective treatment for COVID-19 resulted in a lot of dead Americans.

