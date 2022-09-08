New book claims Donald Trump once tried to pay a $2 million legal fee with a horse

We can be reasonably certain that Donald Trump was selling highly classified nuclear secrets to our enemies—because they’re worth a lot of money and Trump has the morals of a ShopRite head cheese. Honestly, why else would he have these documents? Has he even attempted to offer an explanation that goes anywhere beyond “my preciousssssss!”?

In fact, the only other explanation that makes even a scintilla of sense is that he’s so effervescently weird this kind of behavior seems perfectly normal to him. I mean, we already know he eats and flushes documents (not necessarily in that order), so why should we be surprised that he squirrels them away like an extreme hoarder? The guy is basically one Kleenex-box slipper away from being Howard Hughes. About the only thing he could do to surprise me at this point is finish a complete sentence.

So while his selling the documents to the Saudis or paying Putin back with the names of our Russian moles is the Occam’s razor interpretation, we can’t outright dismiss the more benign “he’s just that fucking weird” explanation. (Of course, even if we give this gormless git the benefit of the doubt, his ass still belongs in stir.)